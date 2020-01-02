Montour County leaders hope to finish work started in 2019 as the calendar turns to 2020.
The Danville Area School District will continue to see change in the new year. The school board is searching for both a new district superintendent and a head football coach.
The board members, most of whom are new, also will be negotiating with the teachers union toward a new contract.
The new superintendent will replace Jason Bendle, who suddenly resigned in March under a mutual agreement with no explanation other than to say he and the board were "not a good fit."
Former district administrator Ricki Boyle was named acting superintendent following Bendle's departure. She initially was a candidate for the position but took herself out of the running.
The new coach will replace Jim Keiser, who was suspended, then resigned early in the season after accusations of using inappropriate language.
The more immediate need is settling the teachers contract. The previous contract expired six months ago, and Danville Education Association President Dave Fortunato said members voted Nov. 12 to authorize a strike vote because of stalled negotiations.
The school board approved the previous seven-year teachers contract in October 2015. That contract, retroactive to 2012-2013, was approved 6-1 after more than three years of talks, accusations, threats and a strike. It gave teachers raises totaling 21 percent over the seven-year period and increased their health care by 1 percent, to 11 percent, in the last three years.
Fortunato said in November the board and the union negotiators met six times since February.
County office shuffle
The county government will shuffle its offices between buildings after it renovates the former Danville Elementary School, which it bought from the school district for $750,000 last year.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the plans include renovations and improvements to the county courthouse and renovations to the county jail.
The county plans to move the district judge office from Wesner Lane to the courthouse, where court-related offices will be located.
Offices moving from Woodbine Lane or from the courthouse to the annex include 4-H, veterans affairs, the commissioners, Children and Youth Services, elections, the treasurer, tax assessment and tax claims, information technology, zoning, planning and human services.
Besides the county saving $100,000 a year with the move, Commissioner Trevor Finn said people will have "one-stop shopping" at the annex.
The county also plans to sell the two buildings housing offices along Woodbine Lane along with land behind the former Danville Elks, along Route 11.
Preserving recreation
The county also will enact the 2 percent hotel tax to help support Montour Area Recreation Commission programs at the Montour Preserve and maintain the preserve and parks and trails in the county. MARC Director Bob Stoudt said he planned to draw more people to Montour County for health-related activities.
The hotel tax increased from 3 to 5 percent as of Wednesday. The increase is expected to generate about $167,000 annually to the commission.
Stoudt said the hotel tax revenues, paid by people who stay at hotels and motels in Montour County, and Geisinger agreeing to donate $25,000 per year for five years, will result in the commission being funded $193,000 of its $200,000 annual budget. Stoudt said the commission should be able to raise the remaining 3.5 percent from donations.
The road to better roads
A couple of road projects lie ahead in the Danville area to make it easier and safer to get around.
The work to rebuild Bald Top Road in Mahoning Township is a necessity. The township shut down the road in late May after it began to collapse. That is requiring motorists who used the road to drive an extra three miles out of their way, via Klein Road in Valley Township.
Following months of test borings and ground monitoring, plans are underway to rebuild the road, a project that could begin as early as February once the design work is done, depending on contractors' schedules.
Construction for the Route 54 corridor project is expected to start in 2022 following years of efforts by officials and community members to make the stretch, which is responsible for the most crashes in Montour County, safer.
This year, though, consultants are working on obtaining environmental clearances for the project, which is in the preliminary engineering phase.
The project, estimated at $16 million to $18 million, has funds allocated through the final design into construction, said Kevin James, project manager for the Michael Baker International consultant.
The improvements will include traffic signals located at Routes 54 and 642, which is the current Liberty Valley Road, to the south and a relocated Route 642 to the north.