Valley school districts sent more than $7 million to cyber charter schools to educate students, including children with special needs, in 2017-2018, the most recent school year for which statewide data is available. Statewide, the number is $519 million, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Valley superintendents say they would love to expand their own cyber schools rather than continue to pay more each year to private cyber schools. Patricia Leighow, chief executive officer of Bloomsburg-based Susq-Cyber Charter School, said, though, school districts are spreading misinformation. Valley districts are shorting cyber schools on the cost-per-student payment, she said.
In a letter to taxpayers last school year, the superintendents of school districts in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit — which covers 17 public school districts and three technical schools — supported two bills in the state legislature, House Bill 526 and Senate Bill 34 — that they say would save millions of dollars for school districts that pay tuition payments for their students to attend cyber charter schools. The bills would require parents to pay for their child’s education in an outside cyber charter school if the school district where they live offers a full-time cyber school.
“Right now, Pennsylvania law allows cyber charter schools to charge tuition rates not based on what it costs them to educate their students, but on the per student expenditure of the school district from which the students come. In our local area, cyber school tuition for regular education students for the same product costs local districts between $8,950 and $12,512 per student and between $17,495 and $24,821 for special education students,” the letter stated.
“Outside cyber costs have grown by more than 500 percent over the past 15 years,” Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
In the Danville district, the cost for out-of-district cyber tuition for the 2018-2019 school year was $12,648 per non-special education student and $23,210 for a special education student. In 2017-2018, it was $11,496 for a non-special education student and $20,827 for a special education student.
An average of 63 students attend the e-Learning Academy, the district’s online learning program, and an average of 24 students attend cyber school out of district, district Business Manager Bobbi Ely reported.
“Our e-Learning Academy expenses include salary and benefits for staff and teachers; purchased professional and technical services (courses); other purchased services; supplies, equipment and dues and fees,” Ely wrote in an emailed response.
Warrior Run School District paid about $63,553 in the 2018-2019 school year for district cyber courses.
“By contrast, we paid $442,859.36 to cyber charter schools that educate students living in the Warrior Run School District,” said Theresa Bartholomew, the district’s director of educational programs.
She said the numbers of students who attend cyber school fluctuate greatly, depending on need.
“Last year, we had approximately 42 students in the Warrior Run cyber program. Of those 42, 21 were full-time online students and 21 were blended, meaning they still reported to school but they took one or more online classes,” Bartholomew said.
Warrior Run figures from past years show the district’s cyber program is growing, while fewer students in the district are going to outside cyber schools.
In the 2017-2018 school year, 25 students were enrolled in the district cyber school, at a total cost to the district of $46,020, while 37 students were in an outside cyber school, for which the district paid $457,761.
Disputes argument
Leighow, of Bloomsburg-based Susq-Cyber Charter School, said the long-standing argument that cyber schools are taking money from public schools doesn’t hold water.
“They all say they’re sending the money to us, but that money is the students’,” said Leighow. “That follows the student wherever they should go.”
Leighow said school districts send cyber charter schools 71 percent of what it would cost to educate a student had that student stayed at his or her own school. She said the districts can deduct some costs, such as transportation and cafeteria money.
“We are supposed to educate to the same standards as brick and mortar schools but with only a fraction of the money,” she said.
She said school choice is the law in Pennsylvania, so parents should not have to pay to send their child to a different school.
Sixty-nine students currently are enrolled at Susq-Cyber Charter School, which draws students from across the state.
Special education ‘myth’
She said another myth perpetrated by school districts is that cyber charter schools over-identify special education students to get more of the district’s money. Leighow said 33 percent of the students at the cyber charter school are special education students.
“School districts have a cap on special-ed students,” she said, adding students are falling behind on reading because of the cap.
“They’re saying we’re over-identifying to get more money,” Leighow said. “No, we’re trying to provide an education."
Money spent on special needs students by local districts to attend cyber schools has fluctuated over the past five years: 2017-2018, $1.76 million; 2016-2017, $1.7 million; 2015-2016, $1.17 million; 2014-2015, $1.48 million; 2013-2014, $1.39 million.
During the 2017-2018 school year, 583 students from Valley schools attended a cyber school outside of their district, according to the state education department. Shamokin had the most at 123, Danville had the fewest with 18. The average among the 11 schools in the four Valley counties was 53.
That school year, Valley schools spent $5,543,666 dollars to send students to outside cyber schools and another $1,758,152 for students with special needs to attend cyber schools. In 2008-2009, Valley districts spent less than half — $3,259,659 total — on cyber schools.
Enrollment for in-district cyber programs in the Valley averaged around 67 students, with as many as 86 in the Midd-West Cyber Academy to as few as four in Line Mountain’s program, according to school officials.
Those numbers include full-time cyber students and blended students, who attend full-time school in the district but take additional classes online.
Pennsylvania has 15 cyber charter schools that enroll more than 37,000 students, while last school year, about 400 of the state’s 501 public school districts had in-house cyber education programs, according to data provided by the state Department of Education.