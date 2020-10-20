October gave a party;
The leaves by hundreds came —
The chestnuts, Oaks, and Maples,
And leaves of every name.
The sunshine spread a carpet,
And everything was grand,
Miss Weather led the dancing,
Professor Wind the band.
— George Cooper, "October's Party"
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Oct. 20, 1818, The U.S. and Britain agreed to set the U.S.-Canadian border at the 49th parallel.
Oct. 24, 1861, The first transcontinental telegram in America was sent from San Francisco to Washington, addressed to President Abraham Lincoln from the Chief Justice of California.
Oct. 21, 1915, The first transatlantic radio voice message was made by the American Telephone and Telegraph Company from Virginia to Paris.
Oct. 24, 1945, The United Nations was founded.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
An article in The Danville News stated that the Ironmen soccer team scored a brilliant goal midway through the first half and then got a lucky one before holding off a furious Millville charge in the second to win the league championship 2-0. Ryan Strange and Junior Doug Hoffman scored the goals.
The victory gave Danville back-to-back league championships for the first time in school history. The Ironmen (15-4-1) appeared in the league championship five of the last six years. Jan Cook, Keith Kopelcheck, Adam Brua and Ryan Strange were a big part of Danville’s record-breaking season and the Susquehanna Valley League championship.
The Danville girls cross country team won the Shikellamy Classic for the fifth straight time. The race also doubled as the Susquehanna Valley League championship. Erin Brannigan finished fifth in the race; the highest among Danville’s entries, they also had two other runners, Carolyn Deegan and Jess Fowler, in the top ten and five of the top 18. The girls finished with 59 points, the second place, Millionaires, with 100. Coach Jeff Brandt was pleased and said, “It was a very good team race.”
The Danville girls’ soccer team won its second straight SVL championship beating Selinsgrove, 1-0. Junior Ashley Emerick scored the only goal in the victory while senior captain Crystal Jantzi and the defense suppressed the Seals offense.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Dan Cooper, 18, a Danville Area High School senior, was pictured in the local newspaper working at a drill press at the Montour Wood Products Company in Riverside. Cooper was enrolled in the DHS Cooperative Education program; earning money working part-time at the plant through the school’s work-study program.
The Danville Area High School Band traveled to Buffalo, New York, to perform its third and final NFL football pre-game and halftime show for the 1960 season.
They had previously performed in NFL half-time shows for the New York Giants in Giant Stadium and the Washington Redskins in Washington D.C.
Prior to their arrival in Buffalo, the band members stopped to present a show at Mansfield State Teachers College following its collegiate football game.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Danville Junior High School joined with The Danville News in a campaign to get as many Montour County and Riverside area residents as possible to the polls on Election Day. There were 7,556 of Montour County’s 16,700 total population registered to vote. In Riverside, 834 of the 1,587 were qualified to vote on Election Day.
Students were making the appeal to local residents on the theme, “I can’t vote, Can you? Will you?” The Danville News continued to emphasize its “Read and Vote theme.”
George Berry, president of the Junior High Student Council told the newspaper, “They felt the JHS campaign could be a real contribution to being an education in citizenship for all young people. For perhaps the first time in a presidential election, young people could have a meaningful share in the local effort to get all qualified voters to the polls.”
Each day a student was pictured in the newspaper with a statement similar to these: William Thompson, 8th grade, “I can’t vote, Can You? Will You? The latter part of this question is a big one. You are an employer, by voting, you are choosing the employees for the biggest job in our land. I’m too young to vote. But you can if you’re qualified, will you?”
Charlie Gatski, seventh grade, “Keep our country a Democracy! You can be using your privilege to vote. I can’t vote because I am too young. But perhaps you can so won’t you please vote in November? Set an example for the young people of this area and the country.”
Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy were the candidates for president in 1960.
John Forsyth, seventh grade, Jane Smith, eighth grade, Patricia Redka, ninth grade, Barbara Schwab, seventh grade, Eileen Thomas, eighth grade, and Bonnie Betts, ninth grade, were a few of the individual students pictured each day in the newspaper with their own personal statement.
Every one of these 1960’s students' input should be slogans for every election.
Many of the local clubs, Montour District of Boy Scouts of America joined the local newspaper to encourage voter participation.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Pfc. Jesse B. Bell was honorably discharged from the Deshon General Hospital at Butler, Pa. after serving overseas.
Bell, awarded with the Good Conduct Medal, the ETO Theatre Ribbon with three stars and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, was with the 87th Division and participated in French Luxembourg, Ardennes and German offensive.
Sgt. William C. Cropf, stationed in Assam, India for 26 months, was promoted to staff sergeant. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Ira F. Cropf entered the service in 1942.
Twenty-eight World War II veterans became members of the Frank W. Sidler Post 40 American Legion at its regular meeting at the post home.
The new commander William Schultz presided; thirty members were in attendance. The Legion was establishing a memorial of individual framed photographs of all Montour County boys who lost their lives while in service during World War II. There were 45 gold stars on the county honor roll; the legionnaires’ hope was to have all represented. Their goal was to establish a hallowed remembrance of comrades in arms.
Thank you to the American Legion for this project started 75 years ago, still present at their post, as a tribute to our fallen heroes of WWII.
Danville, at the Lawrence-Horton Motor Company garage on Center Street, presented the first official glimpse of the 1946 post-war Ford pleasure car. According to the news article, the car had new intensive and exterior innovations and slight body changes over the pre-war machine. It was not only the first 1946 Ford but also the first 1946 post-war car to appear at local dealer headquarters since the industry was given the green light on car production.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.