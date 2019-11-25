DANVILLE — Through the Danville Primary School's partnership with Johns Hopkins National Network Partnership, a Blue Ribbon Parent University will be held.
The mission will provide information to all Danville Primary School families that will help their child's overall development and educational success.
Parents or guardians who participate in a session will receive a blue ribbon certificate. Those attending three or more sessions will be recognized at the school board meeting on May 13, 2020. They will receive a blue ribbon and be treated to dessert.
Maximizing Learning at Home will be the first session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in the school.
Refreshments will be served and babysitting will be provided, according to program chairs and teachers June Heeter, Megan Geise, Maddie Ernest and Dr. Sarah Marks, of Geisinger.
Participants need to register for sessions by filling out a sheet that students will bring home.
Each session will begin with an ice breaker to meet parents and guardians.
Other sessions will be New Year, Nutrition Up from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9; The Power of Play from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13; Sleeping Success/Screen Time from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 12; Technology for Parents and Kids from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 16; and Emotional Well-Being and Positive Family Interaction from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 7.