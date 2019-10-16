DANVILLE — Danville Area School District police officers continue to investigate two written bomb threats from Monday and Tuesday at Danville Area High School. No bomb or weapon was found either day.
Officer LaRue Brion has been examining surveillance footage from the past weekend, Monday and Tuesday, Acting Danville Area School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle said Wednesday.
The school was evacuated to the nearby stadium because of the threat discovered Monday and was locked down for one hour Tuesday after a second threat was found.
"There are still two different layers in the investigation," Boyle said.
She couldn't say if there was a suspect or suspects. She said she hasn't received information if the incidents are believed to be related.
"We definitely are doing everything we can to see that children are safe," she said.
Boyle said there have been rumors circulating, but they are false. She did not disclose what the rumors were.
She said Monday's threat was vague and that's why officials decided to evacuate the school after the note was found between noon and 12:45 p.m. Students who rode buses went home first followed by parents waiting in lines stretching to Route 11 in their vehicles to pick up students who they usually take to school or who drive to school. Students who drove were allowed to get their vehicles and belongings Monday evening.
Boyle said they had "a little more information" on the second incident and that's why students and staff were locked down in a secure area for one hour Tuesday beginning at 11:20 a.m.
Local and state police and the Montour County sheriff's office responded to the school, which houses about 670 students, for both incidents.
She wouldn't reveal where the written threats were found.
"The staff has been very supportive and has worked above and beyond," said Boyle, who has been serving in an acting capacity since March. "The high school staff has stepped up to make sure things went smoothly and orderly. I am pleased with how they responded to both events."
She said high school Principal Jeremy Winn and his staff and the administrative staff "did a great job as well."
Charges likely to be filed
Danville Police Chief Eric Gill said Wednesday borough police would likely file any charges if a suspect or suspects are identified.
"We're assisting the school district police department in following up on leads and reviewing film," he said.
He said he didn't know if a suspect or suspects could be a student. "We're looking over surveillance video and will be talking to kids," he said.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis was unavailable for comment Wednesday. "Whether it is the same individual, we can't take anything for granted. Both are being investigated," Mattis said of the two incidents Tuesday.
The last bomb threat at the high school occurred Jan. 9 and a 16-year-old student confessed to writing the note.
A juvenile allegation petition was filed against the boy, who was not identified because he was prosecuted as a juvenile. That note, found by a staff member, was written in pencil on a bathroom wall. Mattis said then that the threat was about a bomb "in the caf," referring to the cafeteria. At that time, students and staff were evacuated from the school and walked to the nearby primary school, where they stayed until local and state police and a dog team searched the building and allowed them to return.