MAHONING TWP. — Township Supervisor T.S. Scott stepped down this week as vice chairman of the board of supervisors, citing increasing demands on his time.
He revealed at the supervisors public meeting on Monday that in addition to working full-time as an insurance claims manager and raising his 15-year-old son, his wife is battling cancer for a third time.
"I cannot, with all the responsibilities I have, continue to handle the position of vice chairman," Scott told residents.
He explained those day-to-day responsibilities include addressing constituent concerns.
He said he would remain a supervisor, a position he has held for about three years, but would resign as vice chairman, effective at the conclusion of the meeting. The board voted to name Supervisor Larry Robertson as vice chairman. Robertson abstained in the vote.
"You've done a good job," Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn told Scott. "I hate to see you step down."
Supervisor Molly Shultz agreed.
"I'm very proud of what we — the supervisors and township workers — have accomplished," Scott said, adding the township workers in full- and part-time positions were the township's greatest accomplishments.
Scott's was not the only position change in the township government on Monday. The meeting was the last for solicitor Ryan Tira, who is leaving private practice and taking his position as a Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas judge early, at the request of the governor's office. He won both parties' nominations in the spring primaries for the judgeship, so he is expected to win election to the bench in the fall.
Tira, of Montoursville, a partner in the McNerney, Page, Vanderlin & Hall law firm, of Williamsport, originally planned to leave in November. He introduced attorney Jonathan DeWald of the same firm, who will handle solicitor duties for the township.
In other business:
- The supervisors approved a lease agreement between the township and Montour County for APX Radios for police and firefighters. The township will pay $6,891 for police and $3,581 for firefighter radios each year for 10 years for the Motorola radios.
- Zoning officer Dean VonBlohn advised property owners with dead ash trees on their properties to have them taken down. He said dead ash trees damaged by ash worms are falling onto neighbors' properties.
"Have them taken down if they are dead or they will fall on your house or hurt somebody," VonBlohn said.
- Scott said the township will add a projects tab to the township web page on Sept. 6 to update residents on various projects.
- The supervisors voted to prohibit parking on the north side of Palmer Drive.