Explore the beauty of this part of Pennsylvania beginning Aug. 28 on one or more of the hikes the Columbia-Montour Council BSA is sponsoring. Just show up at one of the scheduled hikes and bring family and friends. No advance registration is needed, and participants don’t have to be a member.
Residents can join in on a hike at any time during the event hours. Scouts will be available at each hike to provide information about the program, applications and a list of Packs, Troops and Crews in the area.
Hike locations, dates and times are:
• Weiser Forest District: Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 16 Weiser Lane, Catawissa
• Montour Preserve: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 374 Preserve Road, Danville
• Ricketts Glen State Park : Sunday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 695 PA-487, Benton
• Susquehanna Riverlands: Sunday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 634 Salem Blvd., Berwick
Times and locations may change due to weather or other circumstances. For updated information about each hike, visit https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaMontourBSA.