Brokered conventions can be more entertaining than coronations of someone whose primary victories has locked up the requisite number of delegates. Until the 1970s, there were few presidential primaries. Conventions chose. One warning: the nominees of the last brokered conventions (1948, 1952) both lost. The parties also took seriously their platform and insisted that the candidate fit the platform rather than party fit the candidate. The most significant brokered convention in U.S. history occurred in 1860. Republican delegates and party chiefs gathered mid-May in the newly built Convention Hall in Chicago to elect their presidential candidate. Custom dictated the candidates stay home and let their managers campaign for them.
Because of a brokered convention, Abraham Lincoln arose. Lincoln wasn’t the Republicans’ first choice.
How many of us have been first choice? To pastors who discover the church wanted others before you but were turned down, here’s my little ditty: Don’t get so full of yourself or puffed up, you probably weren’t God’s first choice either. But don’t fret, worry, or turn all grumpily, given Peter and Paul you’re in good company.
Who were the candidates seeking the 1860 presidential nomination? What follows comes from Doris Kearns Goodwin’s masterpiece, “Team of Rivals.”
William Seward, with his distinguished career as New York governor and senator, was the favorite, especially among Eastern establishment Republicans. He troubled Midwestern delegates, however, because he was viewed as radical on the subject of slavery, the key issue destroying the nation. Seward’s reputation as a liberal leader in the abolitionist movement worried conservative Midwestern delegates who feared supporting Seward would damage their state elections. Goodwin explains: “No one challenged Seward’s ability. No one questioned his credentials as a statesman of the party. He was opposed simply because it was thought he would damage the prospects of the Republican Party and hurt Republican candidates in local elections.”
Salmon Chase from Ohio sought nomination, although he was an unpopular candidate. He expected he’d be the nominee. Edward Bates from Missouri sought nomination but was viewed as too conservative for the Eastern residents.
Lincoln, favorite son of Illinois, was the fourth candidate, largely due to his climb into national prominence from his debates and speeches about slavery and the Union. Lincoln was viewed as a moderating voice, a centrist in policy and temperament.
The first ballot was held, resulting in 173½ votes for Seward, 102 for Lincoln, 49 for Chase, 48 for Bates. 233 votes were needed to capture the nomination to run as the Republican presidential nominee.
On the second ballot, Seward increased slightly, to 184½ votes. Lincoln rose to 181 votes, with thanks to Pennsylvania for casting 44 of its 48 votes for Lincoln, plus defections from the Chase and Bates’ camps. To the delegates, it was obvious neither Chase nor Bates would accrue enough momentum to pull delegates away from Lincoln or Seward to forge ahead. It was up to the delegates to switch. Lincoln’s managers gave them more incentive to switch than did Seward’s managers, who assumed Seward would walk away with the nomination.
Third ballot: Lincoln picked up four from Massachusetts, four more from Pennsylvania and 15 from Ohio, giving Lincoln 231½. Four delegates from Ohio rose and switched their votes from Chase to Lincoln. Although devastated, Seward telegraphed word that out of his love for the party he requested that his New York delegates switch their votes to Lincoln. It became unanimous.
Months later, after winning the presidential election against his old adversary, Democrat Stephan Douglas, as well as Southern Democrat John Breckinridge and Constitutional Union candidate John Bell, came the moment for Lincoln’s humble wisdom to shine. For the good of the nation, he asked Seward to serve as secretary of state (the foremost position in the cabinet), Chase as treasury secretary and Bates as attorney general. This was an act of the highest statesmanship. Decent, honest Lincoln needed their voices, their viewpoints, their differences, them questioning his assumptions. Lincoln wanted them to disagree with him without fear of consequence. They sharpened him, honed his judgment. Stabilize a broken America first, then progress.
Second choice, moderate Lincoln was called forth to steady and then redeem America’s soul.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.