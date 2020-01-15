DANVILLE — The online payment system Danville borough was using for credit card payments, provided through SEDA-COG, had a hacking situation on SEDA-COG's end and SEDA-COG chose to discontinue the service, Danville Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said Wednesday.
The borough is reseraching and evaluting a replacement option for its customers to pay online and or by credit card, she said.
On Tuesday, Danville police and Danville borough were unable to accept payments online.
Parking tickets, sewer and water bills couldn't be paid online.
Berkey said parking tickets and bills can be paid in person or by mail.