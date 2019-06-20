DANVILLE — SEDA-COG is conducting a traffic study in the Danville area to try to resolve the frequent heavy congestion.
"Morning and afternoon traffic has been an issue for many years," Danville Police Chief Eric Gill said. "One of the reasons for the backup is more cars are traveling that road daily."
Another reason, Gill said, is the middle school parents dropping off their children in the morning and picking them up in the afternoon. That backs up traffic on State Route 11, which runs past the school.
The school is also close to the Route 11 intersection with State Route 54, which funnels traffic down into Danville from Interstate 80 and, in the other direction, over the bridge from Riverside, Elysburg and other points south.
"The 11 and 54 intersection is one of several areas where we see persistent issues," said Jim Saylor, director of SEDA-COG's Transportation Planning Program. "Like the other areas, there seem to be a number of factors contributing to the conditions, and the problems seem to be severe enough that we're beyond simple solutions like timing changes."
Saylor said, "The study will look at current conditions, future growth and identify needs that can be used in developing solutions for the issues identified. This might include smaller short-term projects that are submitted for annual funding rounds, or more complex projects that move forward through the Twelve Year and Long Range Plans."
The annual average daily traffic at the intersection of Routes 11 and 54 is between 11,000 and 12,000 vehicles a day, according to the latest PennDOT figures.
The PennDOT data shows 6,900 vehicles a day on Route 54 in Montour County north of Danville. In Danville, south of the intersection, an average of 15,000 are crossing the Danville-Riverside Bridge.
The volume is higher on Route 11 east of Danville in Mahoning Township, where the daily volume averages about 14,000 vehicles.
"People turn off," PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson said, noting the higher volume diminishes as it heads west into the Danville area partly because of traffic turning to head to Geisinger.
Danville borough and school district officials had been discussing moving the middle school entrance farther west as a way to relieve some congestion caused by drivers waiting to turn into the school. Those plans were abandoned.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said both the borough and school district officials decided not to move the middle school entrance because of the expense. The borough and district would have had to split the $360,000 cost.
"The school district and Danville are not willing to split that cost," Berkey said. "The project is pretty much at a stalemate."
The study likely will take at least another year.
"We're in early stages now, and plan to wrap up the study by July of 2020," Saylor said.