DANVILLE — The Montour County Senior Center has been busy making items to sell at the Bloomsburg Fair.
Money raised will go toward center activities, said center manager Margie Brouse.
Selling the handmade articles at the fair is their biggest fundraiser of the year, she said.
They will be at the fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the back of the agriculture building.
Seniors of all ages have pitched in.
Items include decorative rocks, snowmen from socks, a yarn wreath, paintings, pasta wreaths, trivets from clothespins, Christmas decorations from Popsicle sticks, felt stockings filled with candy, knitted hats, bracelets, necklaces, glued puzzles they have put together and more.
They will also sell fudge and baked goods, including zucchini bread.
Mary Colencceco, 97, created the pasta wreaths and snowmen hat ornaments.
Alice Metzger, 96, crocheted tops on decorative dish towels.
Agnes Krevenko made afghans and lap blankets.
Freda Koch said she worked on the stuffed snowman. She has also been decorating rocks.
Gloria Frechen said she enjoys it and has been working on a variety of items.
"It's fun and I like doing it," Koch said.
After the fair, items will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the center, along West Mahoning Street.