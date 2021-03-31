DANVILLE — Local seniors will return to one of their favorite haunts on Monday.
It's been four months since the Montour County Senior Center was open, leaving some older county residents with fewer ways to socialize with friends.
"I can't wait till it opens up," said Lois Clark, of Washingtonville, who lost her husband, John, last year. "I go twice a week. It gets lonely at home."
Center Manager Margie Brouse said the center, on West Mahoning Street in Danville, will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m., but with some safety precautions in place. For one, seniors must call to reserve a spot, since only five will be allowed to visit each day, Brouse said.
"They have to wear a mask, except when they're eating," she said. "I take temperatures when they come in. Washing hands, sanitizing after they leave. I sanitize tables and chairs. They don’t bring food from home like before. Right now, we’re not doing that."
Only two will be allowed at each of the tables, which are 6 feet in diameter, Brouse said.
Seven to 10 seniors went to the center each day during a normal week.
"If something special was going on, 15," she said.
The center, along with four Columbia County senior centers also under the auspices of the Columbia-Montour Aging Office, closed last March due to the COVID-19 shutdown but reopened in mid-July, as case numbers eased. As those numbers increased in November, the center closed again Thanksgiving week.
The Montour center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shorter hours than the previous 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center will be open Monday through Friday, instead of Monday through Thursday, Brouse said.
"There's always something interesting there," said Clark, 83. "We were doing puzzles. I had just started doing that a year ago. We did do crafts."
She said she would like to go the four days a week but doesn't think she should because she is not in the best of health. She called to reserve Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We have to take our turns," Clark said.
Brouse said the guests won't play cards or anything that involves more than one person. The center now has a 52-inch TV the center obtained through a grant from the Aging Office. Besides watching television, the seniors could use it to play games, such as Wheel of Fortune. They could participate in exercise programs with other senior centers.
"We're working on a couple of others," Brouse said. "They can watch the news or game shows."
Brouse also plays trivia and other games with the guests, and she got each of them a tote box containing crayons and coloring books, cards for solitaire, Play-Doh, pencil sharpeners, paper and pen, and word searches she printed out.
"We have plenty of books," she said. "I go out with them and play bingo for prizes," Brouse said.
The center is not doing covered dish lunches or food fundraisers, as in the past. Nor will the center order from Frey’s Commissary, in Montoursville, which delivered cold or hot meals. There will be coffee and tea, prepared snacks and bottled water.
"All of us need a social life," Brouse said. "A lot of the seniors live alone or are in the high-rises. We’ve gotten to know them a little more, or they’ll call here (during the shutdown). I've shared jokes and stories about my cats at home. They talk about their animals they have at home."
Any seniors interested in spending time at the center must call 570-275-1466 ahead of time to reserve a place. Brouse said she already has next week's schedule filled.