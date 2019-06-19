DANVILLE — Vouchers will be available to seniors for the farmers market nutrition program from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Montour County Senior Center, West Mahoning Street.
The program provides vouchers for free fruits, vegetables, honey and fresh-cut herbs at farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.
The program is for those 60 and older and those reaching age 60 by Dec. 31. Proof of county residence and age will be required. Income limits apply.
Vouchers are also available at the Columbia-Montour Aging Office, at 702 Sawmill Road, Bloomsburg, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.