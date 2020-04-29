No one could blame this year’s high school seniors if they are sad, disappointed, even upset over the lost final months of their senior year. The lost sports, both as athletes and spectators, the lost certainty of prom, the lost certainty of a graduation ceremony. Even the lost months of spending time with longtime friends they might not see for awhile.
Many, if not most, are feeling a whole range of emotions over what was to be one of the most exciting times of their young lives. Gone now because of a virus pandemic.
It’s an early lesson on something adults already know. Time passes, and you don’t get it back.
While school districts are taking a wait-and-see approach and coming up with alternative methods for graduation, it’s a credit to some of these students and soon-to-be adults how well they are coping and accepting the hand they’ve been dealt.
Danville senior Kevin Palm said he’s sad that graduation and prom may not be exactly as the seniors imagined.
He believes feeling sad and even depressed are valid emotions for seniors who are missing some of the most memorable moments of their lives so far, but he said he and many others he knows are beginning to feel guilt as well.
“We feel guilty that we are complaining about how this virus is negatively affecting us when there are so many other different scenarios that are much worse than ours,” Palm said.
He said he is expecting the worst but hoping for the best.
“If they happen, that’s great, if not, I have made peace with that,” Palm said. “All I want is to be able to attend university in the fall.”
Oh, yes, he also is grateful for the lengths the school district has gone to try and assure that the seniors have something.
“In a perfect world, we would have a normal prom and graduation, but these times are unprecedented,” he said. “It means a lot to me that they are trying their best to recognize us.”
Another Danville senior, Vanessa Gill, also recognizing that this year is not the norm, thinks a prom later in the summer would be a cool idea.
“Even if we can’t have it at the barn (at Frosty Valley Resort) like last year, I think we should bring it back to the high school anyway,” Gill said. “And graduation, I think they should send us our diplomas, then at a later date have a ceremony.”
Danville school officials are contacting seniors to see what best fits their needs and wants for graduation, offering three options, though Superintendent Ricki Boyle wouldn’t go into much detail.
Boyle told the school board the high school will likely hold an “actual prom” in late July or early August.
Some students down the road from Danville plan to take matters into their own hands if districts are forced to cancel.
“We have been considering alternative ceremonies for the sake of our classmates that might not be available in the future,” said Shikellamy senior Tori Smith. “However, I still think we should do whatever possible to have a traditional (graduation) ceremony at some point in time.”
They could have brooded over what has to be a major letdown. Instead, these seniors, along with school officials, are accepting reality and seeing what they can do with it to try to return life to some kind of normal.
It makes us feel just a little bit more secure about our future.