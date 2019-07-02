DANVILLE — A Berwick man, charged with driving while under the influence of drugs after flipping his car on its roof, will be sentenced Aug. 5.
Judge Gary Norton delayed the sentencing Monday of William Brown Jr., 52, because he hadn't completed his full assessment and evaluation in the case.
This is his second driving while under the influence offense in 10 years.
Brown told the judge he is the primary caretaker for his three children. He said he had been charged in a New Jersey robbery in 1989 and with conspiracy to distribute heroin in 2006.
He said he had a job and has undergone an interview for a job. "I want to move forward to raise my children," he said.
Brown previously pleaded guilty to being under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine while driving at nearly 100 mph when his car flipped onto its roof May 7 on Route 54 at Jerseytown Road in Valley Township.
Tpr. Mark McDermott responded to the two-vehicle crash in which William Brown's 2003 Mercury Sable had damage to the left front part and the roof. The trooper said the tires had no tread and were so warm they looked like racing slicks. He observed no brake marks and a debris field.
A Danville ambulance took Brown to Geisinger for treatment.
The other driver in the accident said he saw Brown in his rearview mirror approaching at an extremely high rate of speed. He quickly tried to get to the left lane to turn onto Jerseytown Road and was almost completely in that lane when Brown's car struck the back of his pickup truck. He said Brown was able to get out of the car and that he was acting extremely excited, incoherent and agitated.