DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held a virtual tree lighting event on Dec. 5. The event kicked off its Magic of the Season initiative. As part of the initiative, Service 1st planned a few surprises throughout the community to help spread holiday cheer. One of these surprises was presenting a $500 donation to Montour County Veterans Affairs.
To view the tree lighting, visit the Service 1st Facebook page or https://vimeo.com/486537404/21c03ceb49. For more information, visit service1.org or call the contact center at 800-562-6049.