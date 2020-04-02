WASHINGTONVILLE — Borough officials have postponed a 150th-anniversary celebration until government and health care officials say it is safe to hold it, according to Mayor Tyler Dombroski.
The borough had planned the anniversary event as a three-day weekend event before April 28. Washingtonville was officially established as a borough by the Pennsylvania legislature on April 28, 1870.
"Unfortunately, we have no choice with everything that has been happening from the health and safety standpoint," he said.
"We have put a lot of time and effort into this and we don't want to miss this opportunity," he said. The celebration, which will include food, live music, historical tours and youth events, will be rescheduled.
The borough and the borough's revitalization committee are planning the anniversary events.
In other business:
The borough plans to hold its Sixth Annual Beautification Day with volunteers cleaning storm drains, painting curbs, making some improvements to DeLong Park and performing ongoing maintenance in public areas throughout the borough. Details will be announced later.
A yard sale day, which started in 2019, will also be held. Details will be announced later. Residents will be encouraged to set up stands at their homes.
Fundraisers will be planned and proceeds will go toward installing a swing set at DeLong Park.