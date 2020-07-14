Space aliens really didn’t erect those legendary big-headed statues on Easter Island. Sorry. There’s a quarry on the island with lots of stone faces partially carved and the tools still littered about. Let’s not muddy matters with reason. Or should we?
Easter Island probably was settled by Polynesian colonists around 900 AD. It offered a fragile eco-system, but for over 800 years the nine-mile long island sustained as many people as live in Montour County today.
Jared Diamond’s book, “Collapse,” describes how the Easter Islanders divided the island among themselves like a pie, a dozen slices for a dozen clans. For a while, they all survived happily ever after because they shared their limited resources, until one day when some clan chief erected one of those monuments, symbolic of power, prominence, pride (also likely staking out freshwater sources). Basically, the chief was telling everyone else: “This is mine. My heritage deserves to be immortalized.”
The neighboring chief looked at the statue, took it as a personal affront, shouting: “Hey, who do you think you are? I can do one better.” So it went. Venerating people always is a big mistake.
The size of these statues and platforms increased over time, suggesting the rivalry intensified throughout the island.
Now, to haul these monuments they needed lots of wood for making rope and sleds. Easter Island was subtropical, resembling Hawaii. Botanists believe Easter Island boasted a large type of palm tree until the Islanders cut them down in this frenzy of “in your face” competition – making that species of palm extinct. Soon all trees were gone, resulting in no more wood for building canoes to continue trade with other islands or deep sea fishing, resulting in soil erosion, less rainfall, fewer food sources, increasing poverty, starvation and thirst – eventually deteriorating into clan feuds, toppling those statues, raids for food and (naturally) cannibalism.
That was real smart: Building indulgent monuments while neglecting how you’re going to eat. They didn’t pay attention. Their frenzy obscured their reality. That’s how civilizations collapse. Hollow hucksters peddle ‘bread and circuses’ so the masses might be seduced from facing the hard work of uncomfortable problems, thoughtful discussions, difficult decisions. Folks in denial, angry and confused, will follow a banging drum. Thankfully, we’d never fall into this trap of neglecting weightier matters. Are you tithing your mint and cumin?
Do you want to erect lasting monuments for the ages? Forget stone. Better are monuments of flesh and blood and ideals. Create living memorials. Shadow or substance? How shall we comprehensively mitigate this rapacious disease until we discover a cure? How do we stitch together access to affordable health care? How do we ratchet tight a solid modern economy that diminishes the wealth gap, offers dignity of work and makes poverty, hunger and lack of decent housing aberrations of the past? How do we restore a foreign policy where we again are a respected leader among nations, standing tall among nations that cherish liberty, human rights and democracy? How do we solve the challenges of immigration so we truly become a shining beacon of hope? How do we reject the temptation of false nostalgia, for attacking today’s human justice corrections to our imperfect society, like medicine to an ill body? Understand, “truth alone will set us free,” but, as recovering alcoholics learn, “it first will hurt like hell.”
Balanced progress further requires the pluck of personal change: What wrong must I own? Where do I need to listen and learn? Where do I need to curb my selfishness? Where do I need to resist Easter Islander folly and commit myself to address these weightier matters?
This is worth doing. Otherwise, inattentive island America will chop down its palm trees. We’re lucky to live in such times. Our grandchildren are our best living memorials, far more exciting than the idolatry implicit in a row of cold statues.
Few remember Lazlo Toth. He made a name for himself in 1972 when he barged from the tour group visiting St. Peter’s Basilica and assaulted Michelangelo’s marble statue, ‘The Pieta.’ Swinging a hammer and shouting, “I am Jesus Christ risen from the dead”, he broke the Virgin’s arm at the elbow, knocked off a chunk of her nose, and chipped an eyelid.
What an uproar! An entire world denounced this desecration of great art. But I remember my mother’s comments as she listened while the news accounts amplified all the clamor and outrage at the desecration. Mom quietly said: “Why are we more concerned about a piece of rock rather than the man?”
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.