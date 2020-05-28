Shamokin grad thrives in ICU

Kiesha Foulds had her sights set on becoming a welder. Then her mom was diagnosed with throat cancer, and everything changed.
"Seeing my mom in a hospital and how she was treated, it made me want to be a nurse," said the 24-year-old from Trevorton.
Now Foulds is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a nurse in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Her shifts are long and stressful, and life-threatening.
"I love nursing," Foulds, a Shamokin Area graduate, said. "I love going to my job every day."
The job has obviously changed over the last 10 weeks. While Foulds, like all ICU nurses, anticipated challenges dealing with some of the hospital's sickest patients, nothing really could have prepared them for what has happened.
"ICU patients can be unpredictable all the time, but it's usually not multiple patients like it has been," Foulds said. "Fortunately, the environment here makes it so much better. We have a group of super knowledgable people who are always there. Other hospitals, like those in New York City, they just didn't have the resources and they got overwhelmed.
"We had the resources. We had the knowledge," she said.
Foulds remembers her reaction to the first COVID-19 patient she treated and how she and her colleagues handled it.
Foulds admitted to being a bit nervous as the patient was on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation also known as ECMO, a heart-lung by-pass machine that pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest. Evan Gajkowski, Geisinger ECMO coordinator, said last month that treatment isn’t widely available and “It takes about 16 individuals at one time to be able to put one person on ECMO. That’s just here at Danville."
"I was curious," Foulds said. "I wasn't scared, I was willing to learn. It was difficult because everything was changing, hour-to-hour. But we all adjusted well. We all adapted quickly and within the first week it was running pretty smooth."
One adjustment was a site manager for each COVID patient. Site managers followed new protocols to keep staff and patients safe and the infection rate down. Geisinger created the positions and trained them to help out nurses, staff members and lab personnel, tracking who was going in and out of COVID patient's rooms.
"The site managers watched us like hawks, trained the staff how to properly put on PPE and managed who went in and out of the rooms," Foulds said. "You don't realize how hard it is to take care of a patient. You can't just leave the room and go grab a drink or go the bathroom when you have all the proper equipment on."
Despite the challenges, both mentally and physically, Foulds said she and her teammates never backed down from the challenges thrown their way.
"I was never overwhelmed, I don’t get overwhelmed," she said. "We didn’t know who would crash. There were nights where every single patient was a mess. Our staff in the ICU very supportive, always there with multiple people willing to help out and let anyone take a break whenever they needed one."
Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu praised his system's employees for their selfless service throughout the pandemic. “I can’t say enough about our 27,000 employees. I think they’ve really risen to the occasion,” Ryu said recently.