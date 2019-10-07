DANVILLE — A Shamokin woman was sentenced for a retail theft charge involving 108 diapers she allegedly hid under her dress on her power cart.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. sentenced Jaime D. Gledhill, 36, of Shamokin, Monday on a third retail theft charge.
He ordered her to pay a $100 fine, $80 in restitution and gave her credit for 86 days served in jail. Her attorney, Michael Dennehy, said she is being supervised by Northumberland County authorities for two years.
Danville Officer Joseph Eister was called to Giant Foods April 11, 2018 about Gledhill not paying for items. He said she was crying and said she told him she would pay double for the items.
A manager said he found items missing and Gledhill paid for some merchandise. On her way out of the store, the manager saw a pack of 108 diapers on the bottom of her power cart under her dress. Jones said cosmetics were missing, which Eister found in Gledhill's purse.