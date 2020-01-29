SUNBURY — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reiterated his view Wednesday that going through the process of amending the Constitution to allow adult survivors of child abuse to file lawsuits unnecessarily delays the reform.
“I’m profoundly disappointed by the demonstrable weakness that some legislative leaders in the Senate Republican Caucus demonstrated,” Shapiro said during a meeting with the editorial board of The Daily Item. “They walked away from survivors and put in place this unnecessary delay in the process.”
The move to allow adult survivors to sue even if the statute of limitations under current law has expired was a key reform proposed by a grand jury overseen by the attorney general’s office that revealed that 301 Catholic priests had molested at least 1,000 victims across Pennsylvania. All of the other reforms suggested by the grand jury have come law.
Senate Republicans objected to the window to revive the opportunity for lawsuits in cases beyond the statute of limitations, saying there was concern that changing the law retroactively would be unconstitutional.
“The answer is not to end-run the Constitution or pass something and let the courts decide,” said state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County as the measure was approved by the Senate in November. As a proposed constitutional amendment, the plan must be approved by the General Assembly a second time, no earlier than 2021, then be put before the voters in a statewide ballot referendum.
Shapiro said that the General Assembly could have opened the window through a normal piece of legislation, so that the governor could already have signed the reform into law.
“I think it was a cynical attempt by some in the legislature to delay justice for victims,” Shapiro said.
The comments came in a wide-ranging interview, during which Shapiro spoke of what else he saw as chief accomplishments of his first term, including: responding to the opioid epidemic; cracking down on illegal gun trafficking, overseeing the launch of the Safe2Say school threat tipline and filing multiple lawsuits in response to moves by the Trump Administration. Those lawsuits include a recent lawsuit challenging a plan by the federal government to add work requirements to the food stamp program.
Shapiro, a Democrat and former Montgomery County commissioner, is in the final year of his first term in office and announced earlier this month that he is seeking re-election. The state Republican Party has endorsed Pittsburgh attorney Heather Heidelbaugh to challenge Shapiro in the fall.
Shapiro on Wednesday also weighed in on other controversial topics, including so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions and his support for legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana.
Second Amendment sanctuaries
Gun rights groups have been seeking to get county officials across the state to adopt resolutions or ordinances saying they won’t enforce state or federal laws they believe violate the Second Amendment. These Second Amendment Sanctuaries have been proposed in a number of other states, including most recently and most visibly in Virginia.
Shapiro said local officials have the right to make political statements about the Second Amendment.
“We have a legal responsibility to make sure we are keeping guns out of the hands of prohibited purchasers,” he said. “We can all agree we can keep guns out of the hands of criminals.”
He declined to say what his office would do if a local official refused to enforce any new gun control laws passed by the Legislature, calling it a hypothetical question.
Medical marijuana
Shapiro said he and his staff met with prosecutors, governors and police chiefs in California, Colorado and other states that have been dealing with legalized marijuana before he announced that he supports legalizing the drug for adult recreational use.
“From a law enforcement perspective we are not made any safer by putting resources into arresting people for possession of a small amount of marijuana,” Shapiro said.
Pennsylvania approved medical use of marijuana in 2016. Gov. Tom Wolf has also thrown his support for legalizing marijuana, but Republicans, who hold the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, have balked at making the jump from medical marijuana to fully-legalizing marijuana use.
Heidelbaugh, Shapiro’s Republican challenger, does not support legalizing marijuana, her campaign spokesman Dennis Roddy said on Wednesday.
Roddy added that in his appearance at the newspaper, Shapiro neglected to explain why he’s refused to respond to legislation that provides him with the authority to prosecute cases that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has refused to prosecute.
Shapiro announced after the law was passed that he hadn’t sought the change and that he wasn’t planning to use the authority to “act unilaterally or go around DA Krasner.”
Roddy said that if elected, Heidelbaugh would use the attorney general’s office to prosecute cases that the Philadelphia DA has declined to act upon.
“Shapiro’s bow to the political left has stranded victims of crime, leaving them without a recourse to justice. It is a troubling insight into Shapiro's view of justice as just another political tool,” Roddy said.