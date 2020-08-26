You don’t know the things Jane Graham and her Danville sewage treatment plant employees see.
We don’t have to explain the necessary business that goes on at the treatment plant. Graham, the borough’s sewer superintendent, knows the necessity of treating the community’s waste. What she doesn’t understand is how some residents don’t comprehend what they can and can’t flush down the toilet.
It seems the problem became more of a problem when the pandemic hit. Face masks, gloves, reels of dental floss, disposable wipes are finding their way into the sewer system.
She has even seen face masks used as toilet paper that ended up in the sewage treatment plant.
“Why?” a baffled Graham asked. “I can’t explain it.”
She theorized that maybe because there was a shortage of toilet paper.
Whatever the reason, she and the Danville Municipal Authority, which owns the borough’s water and sewage treatment plants, want residents to keep non-flushable items out of the sewer system.
It’s not just a nuisance. It is costing thousands of dollars to repair and replace equipment and it endangers Graham and her crew of five.
Flushing items that should not be flushed blocks pipes and damages propellers and pumps, and because the plant’s workers have to touch the equipment, for example, when replacing a section of pipe, there is a possibility of coming in contact with COVID-19.
The repairs aren’t just in the sewage treatment plant. Sometimes they are in sewer mains outside of residents’ homes. The authority will unblock or repair those, but if a lateral leading to a home is blocked, that is the homeowner’s responsibility, Graham said.
“I don’t know if they’re using their toilet as a trash can,” Graham told us. “God forbid any of us get sick.”
This is not the only community where this is happening, apparently. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey referred to an article in the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs’ monthly magazine that noted the state Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to only flush toilet paper and human waste. The article states that since the beginning of the stay-at-home orders in March, sewage treatment plants have been taking in an increase in non-flushables, which clog filters and equipment.
Tissues, paper towels, even cleansing and diaper wipes that are labeled “flushable” or “biodegradable,” should not be flushed. DEP also advises that residents and businesses should refrain from disposing of food scraps, grease, fat or oil down the drain. Instead, they should be disposed of in the trash.
It’s little comfort that Danville is not the only place where people isolated in their homes felt the need to turn their toilets into trash cans.
It’s still just as curious and confusing, to say the least. It’s also costly to the borough, which means it eventually could be costly to Danville’s authority customers — and to sewer plant employees’ health.
All of which is unnecessary.
It’s not hard to consider the consequences. It just takes common sense and consideration.