Sheriff gives August report By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 2 hrs ago DANVILLE — The office of Montour County Sheriff Ray Gerringer served 42 legal papers and issued 35 licenses to carry firearms in August.Income from serving papers was $1,225 and income from firearms licenses was $670, a total of $1,895.