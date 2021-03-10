Sen. James Lankford spoke about freedom of religion at the first day of Orlando’s CPAC convention when panelists discussed the First Amendment. Let me offer additional remarks, without me having to do obeisance and render sacrifice to the golden idol of the former guy. Although, it looked more like Alfred E. Newman. Was it a joke?
Most invert what the First Amendment says about religion. The main thrust of the religious portion – “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” — wasn’t to keep religious people from interfering in government but to prevent government from interfering in religion. Why? Because there were attempts to establish a religion and prohibit the free exercise thereof.
In America’s colonial days, the states hotly debated whether to establish a religion. In Virginia, unlicensed Baptist preachers were persecuted and arrested for bucking the Anglican establishment. Presbyterians too in Maryland spent time in jail for daring to challenge the industry. Eventually, the Virginia Declaration of Rights got around to guaranteeing the “fullest toleration” of religion, even allowing those pesky Baptists to preach without being arrested.
“Fullest toleration.” It sounds good. Sounds noble. But not to James Madison nor Thomas Jefferson. Toleration wasn’t liberal enough, explains Richard Brookhiser in his biography of James Madison. In 1776, James Madison lobbied for the government to substitute the phrase “free exercise” for “fullest toleration.” Why? Madison argued that toleration is a gift. It comes from superiors who grant freedom to others. Hey, English Anglicans, bug off! This Scotsman doesn’t need you to tolerate my religious choices. I have the right to freely exercise what I choose. You don’t allow me my rights. It’s my right, hardly a gift from you. No government has the right to constrain or dictate my conscience. Nor can you regulate what I think, what I believe. Ten years later when “free exercise” finally became Virginia law (and the model for our Constitutional Bill of Rights), Madison congratulated himself: “I flatter myself that we have extinguished forever the ambitious hope of making laws for the human mind.”
“Making laws for the human mind.” Members of today’s mutated Republican Party might wish to re-read their Madison. They also might wish to rename their political party because there sure isn’t anything republican about it. Republican: “fitting or appropriate for the citizens of a republic.” Republic: “a state in which the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them.” True Republicans assume that making it harder to vote, voter suppression, is antithetical to a republic, as antithetical as censuring those who dare place national interest over petty party interest.
CPAC — talk about hostility toward an open exchange of ideas and criticism! Hello, thought police. Wrong, whether left or right. Well, how’s it working out with you so-called Republicans busily following Putin’s playbook with your purges and pogroms? Please, list what have you done to build a better United States? Deconstruction is easy. Deconstruction is lazy. You just don’t care about the people.
Recent comedic protestations from our local Republican party parrot the folly, slogans, shams and aborted morality of the national party. The party should be renamed with something more fitting given its dearth of intellectual honesty, its absence of principles, and its noisy complaints untethered from reality, such as how the stale, boring, and pathetic former guy didn’t lose the election, how he isn’t a failure, whilst and at the same time blaming the violent attempt to overthrow democracy on Antifa, whilst and at the same time hugging domestic white supremacist terrorists as your loyal base. Lovely unpatriotic bed-fellows.
Let’s keep playing. Which fictional character does the CPAC Republican Party most resemble? Suggestions? How about a combination of Norma Desmond from the movie, “Sunset Boulevard,” Miss Havisham from “Great Expectations,” Willie Wonka’s Veruca, Elmer Fudd, and Twilight Zone’s Frisby, (except his whoppers were knee-slappers)?
Let the real Republicans who seek to serve ‘We the People’ keep their name. You take a new name. How about the ‘Know Nothings?’ Sorry, that political name was already taken. How about the ‘Know No Principles Party?’ Let’s have a contest. You readers can offer names you think they should be called.
Please, o’ please, do America a favor and let your former guy head the Republican Party, howsoever you rename it. Please, o’ please, let him talk as much as he wants.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is a retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.