DANVILLE — Christmas shoppers seem to be eager to get started, as supply shortages and shipping delays are expected to increase this holiday.
Local stores have observed an uptick in customers in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the typical start to the holiday shopping season, matching an increase in spending nationally.
“I think people are afraid of stores running out of stuff,” said Abbey Kremser, owner of The English Garden in Riverside, but she anticipates no problem in keeping her store well-stocked.
“I’m getting most of what I order,” she said, “and we have so many items that I can always go in another direction if something is unavailable.”
Ordering early is a strategy that has worked well for Tom Beiter, owner of Beiter’s Department Store in Danville. He placed his toy orders in June or July this year, rather than the usual September or October.
“We always try to be ahead of the game,” he said, “but this year even more so.”
He said his inventory is in excellent shape, with almost 100 percent of his toys in stock and 95 percent of his holiday candy and decorations.
According to an Associated Press article, several factors are leading to supply shortages and shipping delays, including increased consumer spending and lack of delivery drivers.
Since April 2020, consumer spending on goods has jumped 32 percent and is now 15 percent above where it was in February 2020, just before the pandemic caused widespread shutdowns globally, according to the article. Goods account for more of consumer spending now (roughly 40 percent) than they did before the pandemic (36 percent).
Production rose nearly 5 percent over the past year, according to the Federal Reserve — despite periodic ups and downs, including disruptions to auto production caused by chip shortages — as manufacturers tried to meet demand.
At the same time, many U.S. workers have decided to quit their jobs, creating shortages of workers to unload ships, transport goods or staff retail shops.
Ron Bernardi, of Bernardi Jewelers on Mill Street, has noticed some delays from some companies, but he is getting most of what he orders, too.
“I went to a jewelry show in New York in August,” he said, “and most orders are coming in the usual 3-4 weeks. Some items are still not here, though.”
They keep saying the items will be coming “in a week or two,” he said.
Staying local
The shipping woes and shortages have had a positive impact on the Danville area’s stores as well.
Both Kremser and Beiter said that not only are people shopping earlier, but also they are more interested in staying local.
“We have a group of very loyal customers,” said Kremser, “and they are much more committed this year to shopping local. They don’t want local stores to go out of business.”
She said she is expecting “a really good year.”
Shoppers like to buy a present and take it home, Beiter said.
“Package delivery on the internet was such a headache last year.” While his deliveries are coming in on schedule so far, he feels certain that package delivery from Thanksgiving to Christmas is “likely to be a problem again.”
He also said he feels that shippers tend to prioritize commercial customers over private individuals, which adds to delays.
For some out-of-town customers, shopping locally is worth a bit of a drive. Tammy Lenig, of West Cameron Township, shops at Beiter’s whenever she is in town because there is no Ben Franklin store near her home. Last week, having come to Geisinger, she stopped by Beiter’s and piled her cart high with decorative Christmas boxes in preparation for an “old-fashioned Christmas” with her kids and grandkids.
“I’m buying a box for each person and filling it with whatever fits,” she said. “No wrapping, no hours online or in the store. I want us to just enjoy each other.”
Reaching online shoppers
The English Garden has found a way to be “local” to customers online, too. They have a group of loyal followers on Facebook and use the platform to post new merchandise that arrives each day. About 60 percent of their online customers are from the local area, and their purchases are picked up at the store. The rest need to be shipped.
Every Friday night, The English Garden does a “Facebook Live” to bond with customers. They started the sessions more than a year ago, due to COVID, and it was so successful they just kept doing it.
“It’s one of the most beneficial things for us,” said Marie Kruger, a store employee. “It gives a sense of friendliness in providing customer service.”
Shipping costs have gone up this year. The U.S. Postal Service has introduced temporary price increases now through Dec. 26 for all package shipping. This extra revenue is meant to cover additional warehouse facilities and personnel to handle surges in volume. Mailing surcharges range from 25 cents to 5 dollars, depending on the weight of the package and distance shipped.
Shipping increases put small stores at a disadvantage, said Kruger.
“The big box stores can ship their merchandise for free, but we don’t have that option,” she said.
According to the Holiday Newsroom on the U.S. Postal Service website, 2020 was a record-setting holiday season, and they expect 2021 to be another big one. The Postal Service anticipates that “between 850 million and 950 million packages will be delivered” between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. They expect traffic to increase starting Dec. 6 and peak during the week of Dec. 13-18.
The recommended last day to mail First Class letters and packages is Dec. 17, Priority Mail packages Dec. 18, and Priority Mail Express is Dec. 23. To increase chances of delivery by Christmas Day, they are expanding Sunday delivery beginning Nov. 28 in areas with “high package volume,” according to the website
The USPS said it is investing their increased fees to enhance service this holiday season. According to its website, they are leasing an extra 7.5 million square feet in more than 40 annexes across the country to handle expected package volume. They are also hiring more than 40,000 seasonal workers to help process and deliver the mail.
Most people will try to speed up their holiday timing, but procrastinators persist.
Bernardi said there may be a few more “early birds” buying jewelry this year, but he expects the usual December rush a few days before Christmas.
“Women may come in to shop in early December,” he said, “but a lot of men will wait until the second half of the month to even think about shopping.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.