DANVILLE — Attention-drawing signs for businesses and possibly a new marketing logo will help bolster downtown Danville, said Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
Dressler said some businesses already have what she described as vertical signs, aimed at drawing attention to them along Mill Street.
"We are looking to coordinate with business owners" on sign designs and to work with them to help pay for the signs, she said.
A $50,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will help fund the signs, including a possible change from the current "Turn to Downtown Danville" logo, and the hiring of a professional firm to market the downtown. The grant is among more than $5 million from the Keystone Communities Program for 42 community revitalization projects in the state, Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week.
“These projects will better the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians through infrastructure, beautification and quality of life improvements in cities and towns across Pennsylvania,” Wolf said.
The Keystone Communities program, administered by the DCED, is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, foster effective public-private partnerships, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents, according to the announcement.
Downtown branding
The nonprofit alliance is looking at options for the current logo, which has been in use for a number of years, Dressler said.
The alliance aims to revitalize and promote the downtown to make it the natural gathering place for the greater Danville community, Dressler said.
Julia Hoffman, owner of The Knack Creative Studio at 339 Mill St., has a sign in front of her business that she made. She said it definitely attracts attention to her business. She also uses a sandwich board to draw visitors to her studio, which features classes and workshops in arts and crafts for kids.
"I would actually love to get a new sign. I just made a handmade sign due to costs," she said.
She said the hanging sign "makes it easier for people to find me."
She opened her business May 2.
Dressler said other businesses with vertical signs include Edward Jones Financial Adviser, at 358 Mill St., and Red Shale Ridge Vineyards Store, at 234 Mill St.
She said the grant would be used to launch a strategic, professional, cohesive marketing, branding, wayfinding and placemaking campaign "designed to convey a positive and welcoming image to local residents, visitors from outside the area and prospective businesses."
Strong downtown branding can stimulate economic growth, according to Dressler. A strong brand can create a common vision for the future of the community and its potential; provide a consistent representation of the downtown; enhance local and regional awareness; and shed unfavorable stereotypes, she said.
"If done well, branding can boost our retail traffic, attract residents to the downtown area and aid our downtown and organization by increasing volunteerism, giving and credibility," she said.
Wayfinding signs, placemaking project
Wayfinding signs help people walking up and down the street be "able to see what is ahead of them" through the vertical signs, she said.
Canal Park revitalization is considered a placemaking project, she said. Placemaking is the process of creating spaces that people want to live, work, play and learn in.
The newest grant will be used to purchase benches downtown to complement the park. The park will transformed into an entertainment venue.
A professional firm would be hired to market the downtown. The firm's duties will include preparing brochures and handling social media posts, she said.
"This would be so everything has the same look and feel to it," she said.
Danville borough has received two state grants to improve Canal Park totaling more than $550,000. The business alliance is heading the project.
Dressler expects the park project to be completed by June 30.
The park will be located where the demolished Doc's Shoe Repair building had been next to Beiter's Department Store. A mural is planned on the wall along the Beiter building.
The park will contain tables and chairs at the street level along Mill Street, a pergola for shade, a terrace with stone-type seating for an amphitheater to accommodate 90 to 100 people, a stage for performing and an area below the terraced area for people to bring chairs and blankets. A ramp will be installed for handicapped-access in the area of Beiter's.
Dressler said the projects funded by this latest grant "would tie together and seek to draw expanded audiences to Danville's downtown and build upon existing marketing initiatives to achieve a greater impact for the downtown; to strengthen as well as diversify the business and customer base; attract new businesses; and improve visibility and connectivity of Danville's assets."
"Cohesive signage, planters and benches will bolster Danville's character and identity as a destination, fueling increased tourism," she said.
While some vacancies remain in the downtown, including where Abigail's Attic Shop had been, Dressler said she has spoken to a couple of people who are interested in opening businesses. "There is definitely some interest," she said.
The alliance will soon apply for a grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts for the annual summer concert series hosted by the alliance's arts council and Zing Productions. Individuals and corporations also help sponsor the series.