DANVILLE — People can sign up through Dec. 5 for help from the Danville Community Christmas Tree Program.
Nancy Fritz, program chairwoman, is accepting calls from people wanting to sign up at 570-275-2525.
The program serves residents of the Danville Area School District and of Montour County.
Last year, about 350 families were helped with food, winter clothing, toys and more.
The program accepts donations of nonperishable foods, winter clothes for men, women and children, new and gently-used toys and household items.
Monetary donations can be sent to First Commonwealth Bank, at 101 Mill St.
Food boxes to be given out will include pasta, spaghetti sauce, soup, canned vegetables, cereal, stuffing, potatoes, bread, milk, eggs and a Weis Markets gift card.
People can drop off donations starting Dec. 3 at the rear door of the Danville ballroom, along Roney Avenue, from 3 to 7 p.m. Other times are 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The food and other items will be distributed to those in need Dec. 20.