DANVILLE — Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder dismissed charges of simple assault and harassment against a Mahoning Township man because the victim failed to show up.
Township police had charged Douglas A. Barbati, 46, for throwing coffee on his girlfriend and striking her on the arm and hip at 4:50 a.m. July 3 at suite 4201 at 34 Orchard Ave.
Sandra Fasbinder did not show up for his preliminary hearing Tuesday, Shrawder said.
Police said Barbati admitted throwing coffee on her, but denied striking her arm.