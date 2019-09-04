9/6/1850: “The name of this county now appears on the map of Pennsylvania for 1850; on various canal boats and is now observable in the newspapers and records of the day with all regularity and formality of other counties of the commonwealth. The first Montour County ticket is before the voters. The courthouse is ready for the first court and use of the county offices. The jail is ready for the first sheriff of Montour County. Never was a county applied for with greater unanimity by those residing within the bounds and never were a people better pleased with the new separate county organization," according to The Danville Intelligencer. The newspaper also added a new head in their paper, "FIRM, UNITED, LET US BE."
9/2/1856: A magnificent exhibition of the Great Works of Andrieu’s Double Panorama of the South and West was held at the concert hall in Danville. There was never an exhibition given in this place that appeared to give more satisfaction, according to newspaper accounts.
9/19/1856: A grand sacred panorama of the Pilgrim’s Progress painting by eminent artists on 10,000 feet of canvas, figures of life size, was exhibited at the concert hall.
9/5/1878: A man playing a Scottish bagpipe was seen on the town streets one day last week, which was quite a refreshing change from the usual hand organ.
9/19/1878: Barnum’s Greatest Show on Earth was exhibited in Danville on this day. P. T. Barnum, with 40 of his first-class artists, stayed at the Montour House.
9/16/1884: On last Monday evening, the grand opening of the Opera Roller Rink took place at the Opera House and was largely attended. The Citizens Coronet Band was present to enliven the atmosphere as, “the skaters glided hither and thither upon the rink.”
9/22/1892: John Philip Sousa held a one-night performance with his new Marine Band at the Opera House on his travel to the World’s Fair. There were about 50 artists, including Millie Marcella Lendh, soprano, and Sy Antonio Golassi, baritone.
9/20/1895: Our "Home Wheelmen" bicyclists made quite an exhibition at their first formal parade. The announcement of it brought to Mill Street a vast number of spectators who collected to enjoy the sight. The procession was led by Stoes Band in a wagon followed by the wheelmen in various costumes on their "silent steeds."
9/12/1915: The first patient was admitted to the new George F. Geisinger Memorial Hospital. The dedication of the hospital was planned for Sept. 24, but due to an outbreak of typhoid fever the hospital opened its doors on the evening of Sept. 12. Thirteen additional patients were admitted throughout the night. By the end of the week, fifty-four people, all suffering from typhoid fever, were being treated at the hospital.
9/12/1928: The historic herd of elk, which had been maintained at Billmeyer Park near Washingtonville for the previous 35 years, was disbanded and the remaining elk were shipped to a purchaser at Parkersburg, W. Virginia.
9/27/1932: For the first time in the history of Danville High School, a plane was used to advertise one of its activities, when Joe Morrall circled over Danville and strewed announcements of the opening football contest under the flood lights at the Rotary Field. The first night game was played against Lewisburg High School.
9/3/1936: The first midnight show at the Capitol Theatre, Danville’s new show house, was held at 12:01 the night before. The show was the “King of Burlesque,” a musical comedy. It was the first time for that type of event in Danville.
9/1/1939: Germany invaded Poland, initiating World War II in Europe.
9/17/1939: The Soviet Union invaded eastern Poland, sealing Poland’s fate.
9/2/1945: Formal surrender of Japan, aboard the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay, officially marked the end of WWII.
9/9/1953: Oliver Andes, an 11-year-old singer-actor of Danville, signed a contract with Ezio Pinza, a noted opera, musical comedy and motion picture star. He made his debut with Pinza on a new TV show “1 Bonino” Show on NBC. Andes, not a stranger to TV, made many appearances on popular shows. He also performed in different roles on the stages of the New York City theaters.
9/19/1960: American rock artist Chubby Checker’s "The Twist" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was responsible for a dance craze that would sweep the Western word in the early 1960s.
9/1994: Robert Patterson was one of 23 American veterans invited to the White House in recognition of his war efforts. Along with a two-day presidential summit, the ceremony symbolized the renewal of bonds forged during World War II. Patterson, a 72-year-old Danville man seated at the service in the Rose Garden, listened proudly as President Bill Clinton lauded the efforts of all servicemen and women. He was in shock as the president singled him out during the speech carried live on CNN. Clinton noted “not everyone fought the war on the front lines, many fought by ferrying cases of supplies to Russia through the deserts of Iran, like Robert Patterson who drove in heat so intense that the steering wheel burned his hands.” Patterson was surprised and honored that he was individually honored.
The students at the Danville Area High School had the opportunity for many years to hear the war time experiences of local veterans that visited the high school spending time sitting at tables with the students relating their individual participation in the war and answering questions. Bob Patterson was one of the veterans that attended these events.
9/1996: The Danville News turned 100 on Sept. 1 in 1996. The paper's centennial year began with that edition, “Vol. 100 No. 1 of its 100 year.” Special editions, open houses and excerpts from the news archives were part of the plans for their 100th anniversary.
9/11/2001: A series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States began with two at different times each striking one of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York City. A third hit the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa. when passengers and crew attempted to regain control.
