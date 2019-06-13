20 YEARS AGO (1999)
F. Q. Hartman Stadium overflowed with people and emotions as 180 seniors accepted diplomas during the 117th Commencement Ceremonies of DAHS. Student speakers, Wally Pabst, valedictorian, Reena Tilva, salutatorian and class president, and Khaldoun Makhout, on stage added a little laughter to the solemn occasion by engaging in a joking debate on who would deliver their address first. They settled the matter in a game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” Pabst, valedictorian, first in the class, was last to give his speech.
Elks member Mark Kessler, presented the American flag to fellow Danville Elks and to begin the Lodge’s 91st annual Flag Day ceremony in Memorial Park. Speakers were Matt Madden and Rich Rozell, the exalted ruler.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Amidst the laughter and tears that accompany the end of a long journey, 232 students left the Danville Senior High School “to proceed down the road of life.” Millie A. Funk’s valedictorian speech was, “Success determined by two lights: Social Impact on Society and the Inner Achievement of Peace;” Tammy Vrabec, salutatorian, spoke on “The Future is Now.” Other speakers were Lori S. Thomas and Jill Adler. Don Schultz, senior class president, welcomed the crowd to the commencement exercises.
More than 100 patriotic local residents gathered in Memorial Park to participate in the annual Flag Day service performed by B.P.O.E. Kenneth Woodruff, past exalted ruler, traced the history of the flag. The Legion Band accompanied him as he situationally described the history of the flag. He was aided by several flag bearers, the Junior Girl Scout Troop 1253. Throughout the description the band added many tunes including “Yankee Doodle,” “Hail Columbia,” “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.” Dan Fegley was the exalted ruler.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
More than 800 parents and friends attended the graduation of 152 students, the ‘first’ to receive their diplomas at the ‘first’ commencement exercises at the new high school on Northumberland Street. Theme of the 1959 commencement was “Reflection on Education.” Student speakers representing the class were: Miss Nancy Eileen Campbell, girls academic; Miss Linda L. Lehman, commercial; and James A. Kase, the boys academic. Richard Hort received the athletic award, presented to the most outstanding boy in all major sports. The ‘first’ pupil to receive a diploma from the new high school was Carol Dewalt.
The history of the American Flag from its colonial days through World Wars I and II, Korea and the Cold War was reviewed for those attending the impressive Flag Day ceremonies by the Danville Lodge of Elks in Memorial Park. F. Porter Wagner, Montour County district attorney, was the featured speaker.
75 YEARS AGO (1944)
An article in the June 9, 1944 local newspaper contained a tribute addressed to the personnel of Cherokee Ordnance Works from Maj. Gen. L. H. Campbell, chief of ordnance, received by Maj. K. W. Kennedy, commanding officer of the local ordnance facility in Riverside.
“The liberation invasion has been successfully launched. Due largely to the efforts of the Industry-Ordnance team, our troops are equipped with an ample supply of finest weapons that American engineering and production genius have been able to produce. I know that they can count upon your re-doubled efforts to keep them supplied with weapons in quantities sufficient to conquer our enemies. The Ordnance job continues to rest with the men and women of the Industry Ordnance team. I have full confidence in the results of your renewed and continued efforts on behalf of our troops who are fighting for you on the battlefield of the world.”
Maj. Kennedy commented that production of ordnance material at Cherokee is continuing at an increased pace. “Schedules set up by the Chief of Ordnance have been met each month and with the continued cooperation of all in the community, this record would be maintained up to the day of victory.”
Harry Kostenbauder, John C. Beyers and Harold W. Baylor, all employees of Rheem Manufacturing Company, Danville appeared on WCAU, ‘Philadelphia Salute to Industry’ program.
All three men have been employed by Rheem almost since the opening of Rheem’s Danville plant. All have a perfect attendance record. Between them they have worked approximately 20,000 man-hours since June of 1942 without missing any time, neither late nor absent during this period. This record is all the more remarkable, as during critical productions periods, when lack of shafting was delaying launchings of Naval vessels, the Danville plant worked 12-hour shifts seven days per week.
Rheem’s Danville plant was selected for this Radio Salute due to it being one of the firms manufacturing material for the Navy, specified as deserving of special recognition. A Navy hero having actual combat experiences was also recognized.
Ninety-five students graduated from DHS in 1944. Eight of them, enlisted to fight in WWII, left for camp before graduation; their mothers were present to receive their diplomas. Seven others had signed for the Reserves.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
A post of the American Legion, an organization resembling the Grand Army of the Republic; bearing the same relation to the World War as that of the GAR to the Civil War. A meeting was held in the GAR hall for the purpose of effecting a temporary organization and adopting the name. Along with Capt. Bruce A. McCracken, a member of Pennsylvania State Executive Committee, 40 other World War veterans were present and signed an application for a charter to open an American Legion Post at Danville. McCracken was authorized to create posts throughout the state of Pennsylvania. LeRoy Wintersteen was elected temporary chairman of the meeting. Frank W. Sidler was adopted as the name of the post in honor of Lt. Frank W. Sidler, an aviator who was killed in action in France in 1918. His parents were Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Sidler.
Permanent officers would be elected upon receiving the charter. All were eligible for membership in the organization who served in the military or naval service of the U.S. during the period between April 6, 1917 and November 11, 1918 with a certificate of honorable discharge, regardless if they were overseas or not.
There were 24 students to graduate from Danville High School in 1919.
