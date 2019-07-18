40 YEARS AGO (1979)
A part of America’s legendary past came to the Montour County-Riverside area as replicas of the pistols used in the Alexander Hamilton-Aaron Burr duel. They were on display at the Montour County Historical Society to mark the 175th anniversary of the duel. The pistols — authorized working museum quality replicas — were loaned by their anonymous owner.
Duplicates of the famous original pistols were meticulously reproduced by world famous Italian gunsmith Walter Agnoletto. Agnoletto and Merrill Lindsay, antique arms consultant to the U.S. Historical Society, were commissioned to reproduce the pistols for the bicentennial. The originals were owned by Chase Manhattan Bank.
While Agnoletto and Lindsay were working on the firearms, they discovered a hair trigger mechanism that had never before been uncovered.
Both pistols contained this hair trigger which shifted the action from the regular trigger by a very light reverse pressure, thereby allowing the marksman to fire a more accurate and quicker shot.
The duel itself occurred on July 11, 1804 in Weehawken, New Jersey, after Burr, the former vice president of the United States, sought “satisfaction” from Hamilton after the latter had defeated him in the New York gubernatorial race.
A clergyman’s letter in the Albany Register indicated Hamilton’s opinion of Burr and triggered Burr’s demand.
Hamilton, according to the article, chose to use the borrowed pistols owned by Col. John Church, founder of what is now the Chase Manhattan Bank. It is speculated that he knew the secret of the hair trigger, but accidentally fired the gun too soon after pacing off the 10 steps. His shot whisked past Burr and struck a tree.
Burr’s .54-caliber musketball penetrated Hamilton’s liver and he died 36 hours later.
After the infamous duel, Burr tried to establish an empire in the Mississippi Valley, which later brought about his trial for treason.
The pistols display was an exciting event for the Montour County Historical Society.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
A story about the ability and determination of a 12-year-old Danville boy appeared in the local newspaper. John M. “Mac” Wagner, son of Danville attorney and Mrs. George Wagner, of West Market Street, enjoyed boats and decided to build his own boat.
Mac, who would enter seventh grade in the fall, according to the news article, “could probably teach the fine art of assembling a craft.”
Last summer, Mac began thinking along the idea of building his own boat. This, he understood, would take about “$90 in hard cash.” He began mowing lawns and doing other jobs to save money, selling tomatoes and produce on the curb market in town.
With the needed cash he purchased the lumber, oak and marine plywood. His father, as all lawyers, began to offer advice. But Mac decided against his dad’s advice to buy a boat building kit, which would come in sections and needed only to be stuck together. Instead, the youngster secured a $1 set of blueprints, studied them thoroughly and started the project.
He carried the lumber to his father’s garage and around Labor Day 1956, the “sawdust began flying in all directions.”
As time went along, only one major issue developed, and Mac had to rebuild one side of the boat.
Finally, the boat, measuring 11 feet and 58 inches, was completed.
His dad fulfilled his promise to provide a motor if ‘Mac’ finished the boat.
The entire family enjoyed traveling up and down the Susquehanna along with Mac in the boat he was determined to build.
The craft's home base was the Danville Boat Club.
McCormick’s Tavern opened for business in what was formerly Lee’s Tavern, now operated by Raymond McCormick.
75 YEARS AGO (1944)
Marine Pvt. Valentine Kmiecinski, son of Mr. and Mrs. Valentine Kmiecinski, according to the local newspaper, was awarded the Experts Medal on the small bore range. The course consisted of slow and rapid fire and was fired with a Reising semi-automatic, .22-caliber rifle at 1,000 inches.
A few days later in another article in July of 1944, Mr. and Mrs. V. Kmiecinski, the parents of Lt. George Kmiecinski, were notified by the War Department that their son, on the Italian Front, had been wounded by shrapnel on the shoulder.
He had been serving in the Army for three years, going overseas in January of 1944. The Kmiecinski’s also had a third son, William, in the Navy serving in the southwest Pacific.
Their son, Marine Pfc. Valentine Kmiecinski, died of wounds received in action on Okinawa Island, June 14, 1945.
Seaman 2-C John Ditzler of Pine Street, returned to Sampson, New York, after spending a short pleasant leave with his family.
Pharmacist Mate 3-C Al Berns returned to his station at Norfolk, Virginia, after a brief leave with his family.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
According to The Morning News, a proposition was before the chief burgess and the borough council to change the name of the business street of Danville from Mill Street to “Main” Street.
A petition bearing the signatures of 87 businessmen and others was presented to council by Dr. L. A. Yeiser, who made a short address to support the change.
The petitioners stated that they believe Main Street to be a more appropriate name than the old one and that would “lend more dignity to the town and business establishments located within its boundaries.”
On motion the matter was left in the hands of the committee on law to be taken up in connection with the borough solicitor.
Obviously, the petition didn’t succeed.
Cleaver W. Wagner, the jeweler, broke ground for his new store on Mill Street. The store was built over Sechler’s Run, which had to be kept open. The weight of the building was carried on two substantial side walls. Plans were made for a modern structure to improve appearances on Mill Street. The Wagner Jewelry store remained in business until the early 1970s, when another jeweler became the occupant. Today, Kay Roth owns a cosmetic studio, named Merle Norman, at this location.
Congratulations to the Danville American Legion, Post 40, on its 100th anniversary, "Always Giving Their Best" in numerous ways to the local community.
-Helen “Sis” Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears every week in The Danville News.