DANVILLE — Sisters in Danville are washing, ironing, cutting and sewing fabric into facemasks for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.
The Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius and Good Shepherd Sisters, who live in Maria Hall with St. Cyril sisters, started the project a few days ago, said organizer Sister Donna Marie, who also serves as principal of St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten.
"We must have made close to 50 already," said Sister Donna Marie on Tuesday.
They are working in conjunction with other volunteers in the project spearheaded by Dr. Sandy Green.
Beiter's Department Store, on Mill Street, serves as a drop-off point for completed facemasks and for donated materials that volunteers can pick up.
Sister Donna Marie said she was called by someone who asked if the sisters would be willing to make facemasks. "I asked the sisters and several are washing and ironing fabric and others are cutting and sewing fabric," she said.
She said they are working at The Villa and at Maria Hall on St. Cyril grounds.
Sister Barbara Sable adds the elastic to the facemasks.
"We have been praying for all of the people affected by the virus and all the health care workers. When we heard there was a need we could address in a physical way in addition to our prayers, we were very anxious to help as we could," she said.
Sister Donna Marie said the sisters have purchased some of the cotton that they are using. She also had material that was purchased a while ago since she sews costumes for their summer stage program.