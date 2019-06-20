It was 100 years ago in June of 1919 when the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius came from Scranton to Danville to begin a new period of history in the mansion known as “Castle Grove.”
They had recently purchased the vacant home and property of the Grove brothers, who owned the Columbia furnaces that produced pig iron. These furnaces closed in 1891 and eventually dismantled. Michael J. Grove along with one of the original brothers built the mansion, an identical double residence, designed by C. S. Wetzel in 1867. Michael’s sons, John H. Grove and R. Michael Grove, eventually became the owners of the mansion, which contained 40 rooms and eleven bathrooms on 13 acres with an additional 133 farm acres. For a time, 35 of those acres were a golf course. The mansion also had the first solarium in the state of Pennsylvania. The stable housed a dozen horses.
In 1900, Thomas L. Evans, a local contractor, started to build the enormous wall that surrounds the mansion. It contains 395,000 bricks.
The Sisters named the entire estate “Villa Sacred Heart.”
There were also 15 greenhouses on the grounds, enlarged and improved by Caroline Grove Bennett, a family member, who made it a business employing 10 workers; shipping flowers by the Reading train, located outside the fence, to New York City. Caroline and her husband, John, eventually became the property owners. She passed away in 1903; he remarried and then was killed in a train accident in 1905. The home was left to his new wife, Ellen, who moved to Paris. After lengthy negotiations and much correspondence through cablegrams, a settlement was reached by the Sisters legal representative.
Benjamin Miller, a local scrap dealer, removed the greenhouses in 1918 before the sale.
The Sisters opened a girls’ high school in the mansion in 1922. For some years elementary boys and girls classes of the first eight grades were held in the former mansion. It was also the motherhouse of the religious order; a place for girls to decide if they had a calling to religious life.
In 1929, an enormous stone building with a 170 foot stone tower rising from the center was built on the field behind the mansion. An awe inspiring, Romanesque Style, 12th century chapel with a seating capacity of 600 was added in 1939 and became a Basilica in 1989.
The L-shaped wing was added in 1955 to provide facilities for 140 additional students at the well known academy for girls. Originally named Slovak Girls Academy, it became St. Cyril Academy in 1955 until the school’s closure in 1999.
I entered Slovak Girls Academy in September of 1950. My cousin, Katie, a senior, and I would leave North Mill Street, walk to Bloom Street, met other Academy students along the way, crossed over Sechler Run and entered the grounds through the side gate on Railroad Street.
The view of the immense stone building with the huge tower in front of us was overwhelming, thinking this is my high school. It became even more breathtaking as you entered the building. Although all of that beauty was always appreciated, the reverence, friendliness and understanding, made it soon feel like home.
Shortly after starting my sophomore year my family moved to Lower Mulberry so, with new neighbors, Barb Weniger and Irene Schott, we walked up Pearl Street to Walnut; followed the railroad tracks to the main entrance of the grounds; hiked up the hill to pass the mansion and on to the academy.
Little did I realize then that I was on the grounds of Danville Iron Barons. I did know that I was fascinated with my surroundings. The grounds were full of magnificent ancient trees with octagon gazebos throughout the estate. There were statues depicting the four seasons, two along each road leading up to the mansion. As you approached the building two very large statues of lions from Italy guarded the front entrance of the home.
Now knowing the history of the Grove family I can visualize their ‘Tally Ho’ carriage carrying family members or local notable guests through the orchards and gardens to the solarium or the golf course, possibly stopping to visit in the elegant spacious living room of rosewood, red silk covered furniture and paintings of known artists. There were signs of prosperity at every turn.
I have so many fond memories of walking through the halls of that stately school building, wandering on those beautiful grounds and of the dedication of the sisters whose lives were devoted to the loving care of those entrusted to them.
I felt privileged to be part of that comforting environment. I still drive through the grounds at least once a week.
Many thanks to the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius for not only preserving a major time period of Danville’s early history; but also for adding the next chapter of those historic grounds, a passion for education; a period of history that continues today. A preschool and kindergarten that opened in 1977 still continues.
Congratulations to the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius on this special 100th Anniversary.
The Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius will be holding their annual summer festival on July 13th.
— Helen “Sis” Hause
