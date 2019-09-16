DANVILLE — The Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius celebrated 100 years in Danville on Sunday, and several hundred people, some of them former students of St. Cyril Academy, joined in.
Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of Harrisburg Diocese led a special concelebrated Liturgy in the basilica on the grounds of Villa Sacred Heart, the home of the religious order's motherhouse. A reception and open house followed.
Gainer, in his sermon, said the sisters came to Danville and have educated children and taken care of orphans and the infirm.
"For all of that, we give thanks today," the bishop said. "Thank God, who inspired the beginning of this community and who every step of the way has guided this community."
Among the concelebrants were Bishop Robert E. Gugliemone of Charleston, South Carolina, where Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius also are serving, and several priests.
At the end of the Mass, Gainer asked everyone to "show the sisters our gratitude," and the congregants broke into applause.
At the reception that followed in the downstairs dining room, former students and teachers of the former St. Cyril Academy reminisced about the school, which closed in 1999.
Sister Donna Marie, principal of St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten and a former St. Cyril Academy student, recalled that, "It was a happy place."
She said the students of the all-girls school, which drew students from around the world, formed many close friendships.
"It was a great feeling being here," said Marge Stahura, of Hazleton, a 1960 St. Cyril graduate who later taught math at the school.
She said she and others still get together with friends from Venezuela and she talks by phone with other former students from around the country.
"It's kind of like family," said Sister Donna Marie.
Sister Carol Marie Walsh, a 1957 graduate, came from Bridgeport, Connecticut to school at St. Cyril's. She later joined the order.
"I enjoyed being with the sisters and the other girls," she said. "I enjoyed the activities, drama and social activities."
She went on to teach theology at Trinity High School in Camp Hill. She is now retired and living in Maria Hall on the Villa Sacred Heart grounds.
Sister Donna Marie said the academy closed because, "It was getting more and more expensive for people, and we didn't have the sisters to staff it."
By then, the staff had become all lay teachers, she said.
Today, the sisters still run the preschool and kindergarten, as well as the Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community, which includes The Meadows with its 100 one-story cottages and three sets of four, one-story townhouse units in Trinity Terrace; Maria Joseph Manor Assisted Living Community; Emmanuel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the Nazareth Memory Center, a secure assisted living community for those with Alzheimer’s or related dementias.
Retired sisters live in Maria Hall, where for more than 15 years there has been a residential hospice unit. The Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius also provide pastoral care in their facilities, at Geisinger Medical Center and at Danville State Hospital, and the St. Cyril Spiritual Center holds programs and retreats for outside groups, including other denominations, according to information from Sister Bernadette Marie Ondus.
General Superior Sister Michael Ann Orlik said the order settled in Danville in 1919 after searching for a permanent home for 10 years. The order formed in Scranton in 1909.
Sister Michael Ann said Father Thomas F.X. Dougherty, then pastor of Saint Joseph Church in Danville, and Bishop Philip McDevitt, then bishop of Harrisburg, helped the sisters find and obtain the property, an abandoned 187-acre estate known as “Castle Grove.” John Grove Sr. built the mansion in 1867 for his two sons, Michael and John Grove Jr. The estate was abandoned in 1905 following the death of the estate’s next owners, Caroline Grove Bennett and John Bennett.
"The Danville bank was willing to take that risk," said Sister Michael Ann, who noted the sisters have published a book about their history in Danville. "It was a risk. These were very young women."