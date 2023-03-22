SUNBURY — Four Democrats and nine Republicans — six total from Montour County — are in the running to have their name on the May ballot for the open 108th state House District seat.
The Democratic hopefuls are being decided via online vote by conferees, according to Northumberland County Democratic Chairperson Leocadia Paliulis. The vote ends at 11:59 p.m. today. Northumberland County Republican Chairwoman Deb Betz said her party's conferees will vote in person Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church on Linden Street in Sunbury.
The seat became vacant after former State Sen. John Gordner retired and former state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver won a special election in January, leaving the 108th open.
Two Montour County candidates — County Commissioner Trevor Finn and Montour County Democratic Chairperson Amber Neidig — along with two Northumberland County candidates — Jason Radel and John Cooper — are currently engaged in the online election.
Four Montour County Republicans — Steve Brosious, Michael Jardim, David Ackley and Edward Rothermel — are competing with five other from Northumberland County — Joe Moralez, Tom Webb, Mike Stender, Andrew Ramos and Gary Truckenmiller.
Republican Norm Jones dropped out of the race recently, according to Betz.
Republican hopefuls met earlier this month inside the Danville Borough Ballroom on Mill Street for a question-and-answer session in front of Republican committee members and some members of the public.
Wednesday was the first time the Democrats discussed their candidate list.
Paliulis said the timeline was short which led to the decision to use an online convention. She said she will announce the winner Friday.
"I am really excited about outstanding Democratic candidates," Paliulis said. "This will be an interesting election and we have an amazing group of Democratic candidates."
The winners of this week's conferee process will compete in a special election, which will be paired with the primary on May 16.