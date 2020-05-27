Sis Hause invited me to write this week’s column on local history. She and her husband, Bill, would sometimes go down to Hess Field and watch the skateboarding action. Sis said the skaters were always so nice to both of them. So this week, let’s celebrate the history of local skateboarding.
It began in the 1960s and '70s with “banana boards.” These boards were offered in wood or plastic and were far more skinny, and a bit shorter, than modern boards. Locally, the only place to skate with these boards was on paved streets, sidewalks and parking lots. There were no skateparks then. Victor Koons tells me the first business to sell skateboards in our area was Bill Weis sporting goods in Bloomsburg in 1977.
By the 1980s, wider and longer boards came on the market. They were usually made of 5-7 plys of maple and featured a tail that flared up. These boards were the beginning of some incredible artwork on the boards. There were a handful of skate shops in our area at that time, but many of us bought through mail order. Paul’s Bike Shop, of Bloomsburg, had a Danville location in the 1980s that carried some great skateboards on Mill Street a few doors up from where the Pub II is now. In this era, it was all about the artwork on the boards. The skate shops and catalogs sold high-quality boards that were basically the same shape and size but with very different graphics. You could also order trucks, wheels, bearings and grip tape. This era also included the construction of wooden ramps, quarter pipes and half pipes, for skating.
The first in our area were built by Victor Koons, Mike Maize and Dave Dalton, starting in 1978. The biggest I remember was built in the 1980s by the Youngs up on Mt. Zion Road and was 12 feet tall. I also remember ramps at the homes of Rob Randolph, Jason Tobias, James and Ed Varano, the Schmidt brothers, Jared Curry, Tracy Quinton, and I had a small one on Bald Top. Skating on high/vertical ramps became known as “vert” skating. Now that term is often applied to any curved ramp skating. There was still plenty of street skating in this era. There were still no skate parks. I have fond memories of Rob Randolph taking me street skating at the Marina in Sunbury as well as a tennis court in Northumberland that had great inclined sides to the court. We had to climb up and over the fence to skate that spot. These courts are long gone.
Once Michael J. Fox was seen on his skateboard in the movie “Back to the Future,” it seemed every kid in America needed to have a board. By the late '80s, every department store in our area sold low-cost, no-name boards. These boards were fine for skating in your driveway, but the true skaters stuck to the high-quality setups. From this era came one of Danville’s most successful skaters. Danville’s own Chris Guilfoose continues to skate at a high level with a pro model for Moonshine Skateboards while teaching full-time.
By the late 1990s, early 2000s, the boards changed to the “popsicle” shape. These boards tend to be 8 inches wide and feature a slightly flared nose and tail. The shape is so uniform that it’s hard to tell the front from the back. Some skaters remove one screw (or use a different color screw) from their front trucks so when they look down they can tell the front from the back quickly. For many skaters, these tend to be the preferred skate decks today. In the early 2000s, a group of young skaters approached the Montour County Recreation Authority (as it was known then) and asked for a skatepark for Danville. I served on the authority at this time. We explored several options, including next to the Danville Area Community Center. In the end, Hess was chosen as the best site. The skatepark construction began in 2010. As it turns out, this is the 10th anniversary of the project. The ground was broken on July 4, 2010. The key players were John Maize, Mike Maize, Victor Koons, Dave Decoteau, Gary Prall, Chad Gorby, Dave Chambers, Brad Diehl and the Pennsylvania Conservation Corps. The project received support from the Danville Area School District’s Youth in Philanthropy program, Cherokee Pharmaceuticals and other supporters. Danville finally got a skate park. Today it is managed and cared for by MARC (Montour Area Recreation Commission).
Around 2012, retired N.Y.C. police officer Mario Tulino founded Funbox skate shop on Mill Street. Mario brought a huge infusion of energy to local skating. He organized events at Hess that brought in professional skaters and crowds in the hundreds. Funbox is no longer open, but Mario’s legacy lives on. If you head down to the skatepark at Hess now you’ll see skateboarding, trick scootering and BMX biking. Sometimes you’ll even catch someone on inline skates. I have always found these people to be some of the nicest and most interesting people you will meet. Stop down some time and experience this 50-plus year history yourself. Thank you to Bob Stoudt, Victor Koons, Mike Maize, Dave Dalton, Tracy Quinton, Terry O’Rourke, Chris O’Rourke and my brother Ollie Wagner for help with this article.
The Danville Heritage Festival will still take place this July but in a less public form. We will move as much as possible online with videos and essays about history. Due to the restrictions over the last few months, our committee was unable to properly plan for parades, live concerts, living history displays, public speakers, historic tours and other key aspects of the festival. Keep in touch with the festival website and Facebook page for updates as July approaches.
Van Wagner is an environmental science teacher at Lewisburg Area High School, a singer-songwriter and a local historian.