DANVILLE. — After 30 young people were found hanging out and skating at the skate park at Hess Recreation Area Monday evening, officials made the decision to close the park Tuesday.
Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission, put up large orange barriers and caution tape around the park along with signs saying "do not enter."
"Most people have been very good about maintaining social distance and doing the right thing but with larger groups, it is more than we can safely allow," he said.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff III said the police got a call about a bunch of young people congregating at the skate park. "They weren't abiding by the social distancing order and it was like nothing ever changed," he said.
He said they can't allow a group of kids to congregate there and police can't monitor how many are allowed there at a certain time.
He said a couple of police officers accompanied Stoudt as he closed the park "in case anyone would give him any kind of grief."
With the group Monday, he said the officers told the young people they needed to vacate the skate park.
Stoudt said the only thing closed at Hess Recreation Area will be the skate park, although the multi-use field can't be used because a vehicle tore it up two weeks ago.
Mahoning Creek at the recreation area will be open for trout fishing. "We can expect to see people out for that," he said, adding "that trout fishermen are pretty good about social distancing."
The trails at Hess Recreation Area remain open as are the trails at the Montour Preserve. "Everything is open at the preserve except the visitors center," Stoudt said.
The bathrooms had been closed at the preserve but have been reopened.
"Usage at the preserve is triple what you can expect to see this time of year," he said.
He said they reopened the restrooms after finding napkins or "whatever people had handy in and around their vehicles when the restrooms were closed" at trailheads which resulted in unsanitary conditions.
At the restrooms, they have placed signs and instituted measures including doors propped open where people shouldn't have to touch anything, he said.
The North Branch Canal Trail remains open along with mountain bike trails and trails for hikers and trail runners at Hopewell Park.
With the governor ordering Pennsylvanians to stay-at-home last week, Stoudt said two of his four part-time staff are off until further notice. Stoudt, who is also part-time, said assistant director Jon Beam is working from home on educational programs.
Stoudt is taking care of restrooms and doing other necessary work. He said he was fortunate to have purchased enough hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for a pancake breakfast held in February at the preserve that he is able to follow proper safety precautions.
