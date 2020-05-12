They did it.
Finally, with a yellow light from Gov. Tom Wolf, most businesses in Montour County and 23 other counties opened last Friday.
And customers, well..., they came. More over the weekend in downtown Danville than earlier this week. With COVID-19 fears and precautions still on everyone’s mind, some shoppers ventured out to dip their toes into the retail pool.
Merchants said they saw more shoppers on the weekend, but Monday, a chilly, blustery overcast and uncharacteristic May day, might have kept some away.
Some shoppers might still be a bit nervous, as well.
“We were fairly busy on the weekend,” said Carrie Bitner, owner of the Purple Hippo, which sells smoking products, pipes, CBD products, candles and gifts.
She said it was slower on Monday and she thought more people would want to get out of the house. She figured some don’t have money or they are scared to venture out around other people.
Some people still may be cautious. The state restrictions reflect the government’s caution.
The county is in the yellow phase in the path back to whatever normal might be. Not everyone is open, or can be, and there still are restrictions — face masks, social distancing, limited numbers of people allowed in stores.
Still, it’s a start. The kind that might take some time to return to some semblance of normal, the kind that must be excruciatingly frustrating to business owners. It is better than remaining stalled in the red zone, as many counties still are, but it’s also important to not immediately open everything wide open as if the danger has passed.
As we’ve said before, yellow means caution. There’s a reason for that, of course. To prevent the virus from regaining a foothold, which could again shut everything down and again knock down the local economy.
Kay Roth, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics, said that while people are excited to get out, some may be nervous.
Heather Krenn, of Butler County, who was shopping downtown in McCarty’s Tattered & Torn Antique Shop on Friday, liked that the store reopened.
The Harrisville resident, in town awaiting her mother’s discharge from Geisinger, commented, “It’s great for the economy and small businesses. If people are hesitant, they can still stay inside. That’s their choice. Everybody has to do what they’re comfortable doing.”
That’s good advice. Reopening under the yellow flag is a start for business while maintaining caution to slow down the coronavirus. Eventually, healthy shoppers will return to rev up the economy, which, in turn, will return to health.
The difficult part is being patient.