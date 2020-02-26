Snover officially named middle school principal

DANVILLE — David Snover, twice the interim principal of Danville Middle School, is now officially the school's principal.
The Danville Area School Board Wednesday night voted 8-0 to make Snover the permanent principal at a starting salary of $93,000 a year. Board member Chris Huron was absent.
The approval came despite parent Melissa Specht telling the board during public comment that it would be a "big mistake" to name Snover principal.
"Snover is not capable of protecting students and children," Specht said, adding he condones teachers bullying and embarrassing kids.
"He is very for the staff and not for the kids," she added.
After the meeting, Snover declined to comment about Specht's remarks. When Specht approached him to say she still opposed him, Snover replied, "I am more than happy to hear your opinion."
She said later her one son, now in 10th grade, was bullied when he was in seventh grade by a teacher who now teaches at the high school. She also has a son attending Liberty Valley Intermediate School who will attend middle school next school year.
While neither Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle nor board members commented during the meeting about Specht's remarks, board President Bonnie Edmeads said afterward that Specht's complaints were the first, to her knowledge, that the board had heard her claims.
"We all felt he is fully capable of doing the job," Edmeads said.
She said the district interviewing team of administrators and two middle school teachers also had interviewed about four other candidates for the position besides Snover.
"All voted unanimously for him to be hired," Edmeads said.
Snover, a Danville native and former Danville Middle School teacher, was first hired in the district as middle school assistant principal in June 2016 at a salary of $72,000. Snover was elementary school principal in the Benton Area School District for three years prior to that.
After Charles Smargiassi resigned as middle school principal in January 2018 to become assistant professor of education and master's department chairman at Wilkes University, Snover became interim principal until February 2019, when the board named Jennifer Evans as middle school principal at an annual salary of $88,500. Smargiassi was paid $94,480 at the time he left.
Evans retired in December after going on medical leave on Nov. 13. The board approved Snover for a second time as interim middle school principal, with a bi-weekly stipend of $326.92. The board named Pelle Nejman as interim assistant middle school principal with a bi-weekly stipend of $384.62.