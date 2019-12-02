By Joe Sylvester
If you look outside this morning it’s likely you’ll see some fresh snow on the ground.
Forecasters on Sunday predicted 2 to 4 inches of the white covering would fall after temperatures dropped and the rain changed over just before dawn.
Senior meteorologist Bob Larson of AccuWeather, in State College, said rain, drizzle and some fog were expected for most of the overnight, but the freezing rain had ended earlier Sunday.
He said temperatures were expected to rise a couple of degrees overnight but would drop down to 32 or 31 before dawn.
“In the predawn hours, it will transition over to snow,” Larson said. “It will be a wet snow at first.”
The prediction of 2 to 4 inches could vary, depending on how soon the rain turns to snow.
“The accumulation is tricky,” Larson said. “If the changeover is delayed until later, the total will be lower because it’s not snowing for as long of a time.”
Forecasters had predicted a wintry mix for Sunday, and the Valley got the rain and freezing rain without the snow part, the forecaster said.
In anticipation of the snow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission imposed restrictions on local interstate highways beginning at 12:01 a.m. today that will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.
On Sunday night, PPL reported several hundred customers without power in the Danville and Lewisburg areas.
The Lewisburg Walmart Supercenter also lost power, according to Union County 911 reports.
The Central Susquehanna Regional Emergency Services reported a widespread power outage in western regions of Union and Snyder Counties.
The American Red Cross opened a warming shelter at 249 Farley Circle in East Buffalo Township to accomodate residents who were without heat and were in need. The phone number for the facility is 570-524-0400, the Union County Department of Emergency Services reported.