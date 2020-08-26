A company is seeking state, local and federal permits to build a solar panel field that would power up to 20,000 homes per year.
Ben Kelahan and Don Johnson presented plans for the Montour Solar One project to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) at its Zoom meeting on Monday night. The solar field, a joint venture between Pattern Development and Talen Energy, is proposed for a 1,000-acre site next to the Talen power plant near Washingtonville. Talen owns the land. The solar field will be a separate entity and will not affect operations of the Talen plant.
The project will generate about 130 construction jobs over 12 months of construction, though not a lot of jobs after construction, Kelahan said.
"It touches Anthony, Madison and Derry townships," Kelahan told the commission members.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said the solar field would be adjacent to the Montour Preserve, one of the recreation areas MARC oversees.
Kelahan, of Virginia, said he and Johnson, of Philadelphia, were doing community outreach to make sure people impacted by the project are informed.
"Pattern is one of the largest energy development companies in the world," he said.
He said the solar field would include about 100 megawatts of generating capacity. The panels will sit 8 to 12 feet off ground and will rotate with the sun to absorb as much energy as possible.
Pattern is working with the municipalities, the state and the federal U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Army Corps of Engineers for permits.
"We're starting the approval process with the townships," Kelahan said. "It's certainly not at the end of the process."
Kelahan said the solar field would connect with the Pennsylvania transmission system and be monitored 24-7.
MARC board member Tyler Dombroski, the mayor of Washingtonville, asked when there would be a more detailed map of what the project will look like. He also had concerns about flooding.
"One of the things that does kind of impact us as a borough," Dombroski said, "are areas outside the borough are very high flood impact areas. Would any panels be in the flood zone and would they be fastened down enough so they're not washing into town?"
Kelahan said he would follow up and meet with technical experts to discuss those concerns further. He said the panel supports are driven into the ground and no concrete is used.
Dombroski also asked what impact the solar panel field would have on the land after the panels' useful life of 30 to 35 years and the panels are removed.
"Will it be able to be farmed?" the mayor asked.
"The land will be returned to its current use or better," Kelahan said. "We haven’t had any experience where it precludes returning to use."