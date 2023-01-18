DANVILLE — No protocols or procedures have so far been set for the Geisinger St. Cyril zoning hearing on Jan. 25, said Danville Borough Solicitor Michael Dennehy, on Wednesday.
"We have a couple of options," he said. "But we wanted to wait and see how many people wanted to speak.
"We're getting the thing done in one night," Dennehy said. "This isn't a five-day hearing. But, by the same token, we don't want to cut people off who have relevant stuff to say."
Dennehy knows "a lot of people are interested. But the question is how many people want to speak on it. I've had some discussion with the borough officials.
"We just want to get an idea of how many people want to speak, before we end up making a final decision," on how long people will be permitted to speak, he said.
"If we have to impose a time limit to give everybody a chance, we'll do that, but that is not a preferred option," Dennehy said.
The whole idea is to give people an opportunity, "but we have to be practical," he said. "We have to get the thing done in one night."
"There is no schedule or sign up. This is not a judicial hearing. It is a legislative proceeding," he said. "We'll just see how it goes.
"We won't really know until we get there, how many people are going to speak," Dennehy said.
Speakers will have to stick to the issue of the proposed zoning change, according to Dennehy.