Officials at the Danville Area School District announced last week they will continue to use the hybrid bridge model and staggered scheduling for students until at least the end of November, a move that makes sense but also comes with a bit of concern.
The high school went virtual on Sept. 8 after a second high school student tested positive for COVID-19 just days after the new school year, delayed by a week, began. The high school moved to the hybrid model the following day. The original announcement was to use the hybrid model until Sept. 18. School officials later extended that to Oct. 2.
On Thursday, officials announced the scheduling would continue through Nov. 30 for high school students only.
With the hybrid model, two groups of students alternate in-school and online bridge instruction. In the bridge model, students online watch their teacher present the lesson in the classroom as if they were in class.
The decision to rotate students every other day seems to have, so far, produced the results district officials have sought. It has limited the number of students in school every day. Since the initial announcement of two positive tests among high school students — and one in a single kindergarten classroom — no more cases have been confirmed by the district.
There have been no new cases even as students have played sports and participated in limited extracurricular activities.
Given Montour County's recent increase in cases — tied almost exclusively to an outbreak at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — the county is back in the "substantial" level of community growth the state Departments of Health and Education look at to recommend schools shift exclusively to remote learning. The extension of the staggered schedules makes sense also considering we are entering flu season.
There is some concern that comes with the extension. While we hope teachers and students have advanced the remote learning product hastily put together in the spring, clearly something is lost in translation when students are in and out of the classroom.
Some students thrive in that situation and have adjusted well. Others don't thrive and are still adjusting to a lack of regular in-person attendance. Making sure they can get face-to-face interaction or the remote help they need remains critical.
We remain in a climate where COVID-19 still dictates many things in our lives. A return to school marked a big step forward to a return to whatever the new "normal" will look like.
So far, it seems to have been a success. We all look forward to a time when students can get back into school every day, to regain a level of consistency that has made Danville Area School District one of the state's best.