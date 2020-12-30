DANVILLE — Some parents said they favor a return to in-person school, while others would prefer COVID-19 case numbers decrease before the students return to a physical classroom.
They were responding to the news that Danville Area school directors will meet next week to discuss whether to resume in-person classes earlier than planned.
The board decided at its Dec. 2 meeting to continue remote learning until Jan. 15 and resume alternating in-person attendance on Jan. 18. With some easing of COVID cases and state quarantine restrictions, the district officials are considering returning a week earlier.
“We are dealing with a lower number of cases,” Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. “Since the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Department of Health changed the quarantine time to 10 days (instead of 14), we will consider returning Jan. 11. That would be easier than waiting.”
The special school board meeting is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. The public can only participate on Zoom, Boyle said.
Erin and Ray Hayes, the parents of Benjamin, a fourth-grader, Noah, a second-grader, and Julia, who is pre-school age, prefer a decrease to pre-holiday levels before in-person school resumes.
"Ray and I think it would be a mistake to return to in-person learning until numbers have decreased and any holiday spike has played out," Erin Hayes said. "If the school district chooses to do so, we will at least consider moving to the bridge model (live online classes) in order to keep our family safe."
She said, though, they liked the way the district handled in-person school, which their boys were attending since the beginning of the year.
"We have been very happy with the way the school has implemented processes to keep the students safe, while continuing to educate them, and even have some fun," Hayes said. "They were thrilled to be there."
They considered moving the boys to the bridge model as COVID numbers increased throughout November and were relieved when the district decided to go virtual temporarily.
"As much as we believe there is no substitute for in-person education, it just didn't seem worth the risk, as there was a spike in this area," Hayes said.
She added they are happy with the virtual classes and how the teachers are working to accommodate her children's specific needs.
Other parents said they hope the district returns to in-person classes.
"Danville has done a great job with safety measures for in-person school," said Elizabeth Pitcavage. "Our children have been in-person since the start of the school year."
Elizabeth and her husband, James, are the parents of three school-age children and a preschooler — ninth-grader Lilly, fifth-grader Jack, second-grader Lucy and James.
"The current research shows very low transmission in schools," Pitcavage said. "We are both in favor of an early return to school."
Brandon Long said he and wife, Michelle, are happy with the precautions the district took.
"My wife and I have been happy with Danville's decision to keep the students safe through the holiday season," Brandon Long said. "However, as like many people, this creates a child care issue. We do hope that Danville makes the decision for the students who want to go back in-person to have the chance. Back in November when the students were in-person, we felt Danville did an amazing job at keeping our daughters safe while at school."
The Longs have two daughters, Evangeline, a second-grader, and Iris, who is in kindergarten.
Boyle announced in early November that the district would go to an all-virtual teaching model from Nov. 19 until Dec. 7. A rise in COVID cases, though, led to the extension of remote learning to Jan. 15.
Students using bridge or eLearning models have continued in those setups and will do so when in-person classes resume, Boyle said earlier this week.
Other students have been using Google Classroom for virtual attendance.
When students do return to in-person classes, they will attend in alternating groups, as before, in order to maintain social distancing, the superintendent said.
“We’d still have to do the hybrid,” she said. “We may have to do something different in the elementary.”
School board President Chris Huron said that while he doesn’t know the pulse of the entire board, “Everybody’s anxious to do the right thing for the kids.”
He said there are complexities in deciding the right course, including what is right for teachers and other staff, as well as following state requirements.
“Everybody knows how valuable it is for kids to be in the classroom, but we are really driven by our requirements and the health and safety of our district as a whole,” he said.
Huron said he would like to see students get back into the classroom.
“We’re keeping pace with this week,” he said. “Hopefully, we don’t have anything coming off the Christmas holiday (that will increase cases).”