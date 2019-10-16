DANVILLE — Thirteen Milton Area High School sophomores got some firsthand experience about early childhood education Wednesday at the Danville Child Development Center on Wall Street.
They toured various classrooms of the center and participated in activities with children.
This is the second year students interested in early childhood education have visited the center, said center Executive Director Diana Verbeck.
Allison Pauling, learning support teacher at Milton Area High School, said one student wasn't sure if she would be interested in working with kids, but after observing and interacting with them she said she loved children.
"It's very well structured and the kids are happy here," said Kathryn Geiswhite, a 15-year-old sophomore. She was with Mikayla Dunmeyer and Courtney Heck, both 15, who participated in a class of 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds taught by Gina Horne.
Verbeck said the high school visited classrooms ranging from babies up to age 5.
Teacher Denise Ankst showed students, including her daughter, Jordyn Ankst, 15, and Katlyn Weaver, also 15, some of the babies she works with.
"This is a good opportunity to get the kids exposed to working in early childhood education," Verbeck said. The Wall Street center has 100 children enrolled.
Pauling said freshmen were touring the college and career readiness areas of Milton Area High School Wednesday while sophomores visited various sites, including the Danville center. Juniors took PSAT, or preliminary SAT, tests and seniors met with representatives of Career Link.