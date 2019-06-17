Soroptimists donate $500 to Girls on the Run

DANVILLE — The Soroptimists of Montour County boosted the Girls on the Run program by $500.
The organization, led by President Pam Stetler, presented an oversized check Monday to Shannon Butters, executive director of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Girls on the Run. Her daughter, Isabel, is a Girls on the Run participant.
Stetler said the money came from their fundraising efforts.
Other club members who participated were Joan Miller, Peggie Warntz, Lori Piekanski, Beth Goldman and Kathleen Bates.
"We're really appreciative," Butters said, adding the funds will probably go toward providing scholarships for girls in need to participate in the program.
She said the program mission is to inspire girls to use experiences based on curriculum and creativity and integrate it with running.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.