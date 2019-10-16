DANVILLE — Each year the Soroptimist International of Montour County offers the Live Your Dream award.
The Soroptimist Live Your Dream awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Soroptimist clubs in 19 countries and territories assist women in overcoming personal difficulties and bettering their lives through education and skills training.
Award recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, child care and transportation. The program begins at the local club level and the award is $500. Club recipients then become eligible to receive region-level awards, which are granted through Soroptimist's 28 geographic regions. Currently, each Soroptimist region grants one first-place award for $5,000.
The first-place recipients become eligible to receive one of three $10,000 finalist awards.
To be eligible for the local award, the applicant must be:
A resident of Montour, Columbia County or Lower Luzerne County
A woman with primary financial responsibility for supporting her family (including children, spouse, siblings and/or parents)
Attend or have been accepted to a vocational/skills training program, or an undergraduate degree program,
Have financial need
Be motivated to achieve her educational and career goals
Have a Social Security Number or Tax ID.
Previous Live Your Dream Awards recipients are ineligible to apply. Women who already have a graduate degree are also ineligible to apply, as are Soroptimists, employees of Soroptimist and the immediate families of both.
Applications for the local Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award can be obtained from Soroptimist International of Montour County, C/O Deanna R. Pealer, Esquire, 128 West Main Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815-1705. For more information, (570) 784-1460, or go to liveyourdream.org. Applications must be submitted by no later than midnight on Nov. 15.