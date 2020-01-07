WASHINGTONVILLE — The first Soup Saturday of the season will be held this Saturday in Washingtonville.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Washingtonville Lutheran Church, according to Sandy Bennett, Soup Saturday Program coordinator.
Other Soup Saturdays will be Feb. 8 and March 14 at the same time.
"People come in and enjoy soup, bread and dessert all donated by our very giving congregation and we have laundry detergent, toilet paper, clothing, and sometimes books available," Bennett said. "All of this is free of charge and just a way for us to serve our community and give them a place to socialize during the winter months." The laundry detergent and toilet paper are purchased with money from a grant given by Thrivent Financial.