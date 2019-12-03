RIVERSIDE — Black Friday was off to a green start for the Southside Fire Company.
The fire company kicked off its annual Christmas tree sales Friday with steady business all day, said Butch Kriner, assistant fire chief and former fire chief.
The sale, under roof in the carnival pavilion next to the fire company at 270 Avenue D, is one of the company's largest fundraisers of the year.
Fire Company President and Fire Chief Nicholas Fowler said they made nearly $3,000 last year from the sale and every tree was sold except one. Trees range in size from tabletop to 12-feet-tall.
This year, they offer 190 Frazier and Douglas fir trees grown in nearby Grovania and Concolor trees grown in Millville. They also sell decorated live wreaths, swags, cemetery boxes, heart-shaped wreaths and candy canes of greenery. They bale the trees that have holes drilled in the trunks.
Kevin and Molly Bowie, of Riverside, and their children picked out an 8-foot-tall Douglas fir they took home on their van.
Karen Robertson, of Mahoning Township, her two daughters, two granddaughters and a grandson chose a Douglas fir. Robertson said she usually buys their tree from the fire company.
The fire company delivered the 7-foot tree on its 1941 firetruck, driven by the company's chief driver and engineer Dean McCahan. Robertson's grandson, Ronan Ireland, 9, of New Jersey, asked to ride along in the truck. Robertson said her husband, Larry, would be able to see the tree arrive. The fire company delivers to the Danville and Riverside areas.
"A lot of people ask that we deliver their trees on the antique firetruck. I am one of the few guys that knows how to drive it," McCahan said. He said he has been helping with the tree sales since they started at least 10 years ago. "It's a fundraiser for us and we need to do what we can to raise funds. It's fun. We have a good crew of guys and girls. It's an awful lot of work," he said.
Trenton Bird and his girlfriend, Jessica Richendrfer, also chose a Douglas fir. "We come and support the local fire department," Bird said.
Sales continue from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.