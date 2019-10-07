Southside Fire Company to host open house this week By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 2 hrs ago RIVERSIDE — The Southside Fire Company will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 10 in the firehall. This week is Fire Prevention Week. Tags Open House Southside Fire Company Week Prevention Riverside Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries SCHWALM, Carol Dec 22, 1926 - Oct 5, 2019 JULIO, Lyndell Jun 29, 1943 - Oct 6, 2019 MAGRUDER, Michael May 24, 1969 - Oct 5, 2019 DAUBERMAN, Ruth Mar 10, 1948 - Oct 6, 2019 MOHRMAN, Anna Oct 27, 1923 - Oct 5, 2019 Follow us on Facebook